Stay tuned for live comments from 12:45 BST

Welcome

Ad

What a match we have coming up today. Ronnie O'Sullivan v Neil Robertson? It doesn't get much bigger.

Tour Championship 'I'll be Ronnie OAP Sullivan' – Vintage Rocket targets top eight spot with pension A DAY AGO

It's the first of the two semi-finals at the Tour Championship with John Higgins to face Luca Brecel on Saturday in the second.

'It was mental' - O'Sullivan reveals what he said to Williams after thriller

The Rocket survived a spirited fightback from Williams in what turned out to be a classic encounter to reach the semi-finals in Wales.

The two all-time greats lit up the Venue Cymru in Llandudno with their ferocious potting and O'Sullivan's class ultimately showed through in a nervy final frame, which he edged 65-44.

"I just said you never missed a long ball all day, it was just ridiculous, it was mental," O’Sullivan told ITV of his post-match conversation with his old rival.

"Neil Robertson can pot long balls but he’d have to go some to pot as many as he did today.

"It’s probably the best he’s ever played against me and probably one of the best I’ve ever played against him. It was a tough game."

"My scoring was alright, I didn’t think I was going to get a chance in the last, pleased to get a chance and make it a bit close," he continued.

'They don’t miss, it is tough' - O'Sullivan on facing the younger players

Match schedule

Quarter-finals

Monday, March 28

Zhao Xintong [1] 9-10 John Higgins [8]

Tuesday, March 29

Neil Robertson [2] 10-6 Mark Allen [7]

Wednesday, March 30

Ronnie O'Sullivan [3] 10-9 Mark Williams [6]

Thursday, March 31

Judd Trump [4] 6-10 Luca Brecel [5]

Semi-finals

Friday, April 1

Ronnie O'Sullivan v Neil Robertson

Saturday, April 2

John Higgins v Luca Brecel

- - -

Stream top snooker action live and on-demand on discovery+

Tour Championship Tour Championship LIVE - Brecel beats Trump to make semi-finals A DAY AGO