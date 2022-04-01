O'Sullivan 3-1 Robertson (15-4)

Robertson escapes from a snooker, but careers into the pack of reds. Chance for O'Sullivan and he slams a red into the yellow pocket despite being troubled by the cueing over the reds. That really was wonderful and he gets first go again in this fifth frame of the day.

O'Sullivan 3-1 Robertson (0-0)

O'Sullivan 2-1 Robertson (111-4)

A fabulous break of 106 from O'Sullivan. He leads 3-1 at the mid-session. Work to be done by Robertson when they resume in 15 minutes or so.

O'Sullivan 2-1 Robertson (96-4)

That cue ball seems to be controlled by radar. Break moves rapidly to 64. In goes frame-ball blue and O'Sullivan will lead 3-1. This is the snooker GOAT showing why he is such a prodigious talent. Completely zoned in. Chance of a second century coming up.

O'Sullivan 2-1 Robertson (41-4)

Bit of taut safety early in the fourth frame before a mistake by Robertson escaping from a snooker presents Rocket with chance to score. And that is not a good idea the way he is playing at the moment. Not sure O'Sullivan can play any better than this..

O'Sullivan 1-1 Robertson (134-0)

A break of 90 to go with the opening 44 and this is a 2-1 lead for the Essex man. Quite magnificent it must be said. One more frame before the mid-session interval and we have not even been going for 40 minutes. Such a high standard of snooker supremacy.

O'Sullivan 1-1 Robertson (86-0)

This is gladiatorial stuff between these two giants. Robertson tries to tie up O'Sullivan on top cushion, but he rolls in a tough red to a middle bag. And the six-time world champion is going to lead 2-1. Magical play by the snooker GOAT. And the speed of thought and selection is quite astounding too.

O'Sullivan 1-1 Robertson (44-0)

Robertson attempts a long red. Misses by some distance and an easy opener for O'Sullivan. Reaches 44, but pack doesn't split. And double on red isn't too great either. White isn't really safe if Robertson can pick out a pot. Reds all in open too. Just the safety from the World No 4.

O'Sullivan 0-1 Robertson (125-0)

Was never out of position in that break. Didn't even bother with the black at the end. This really is epic stuff already. Robertson starting with 115, O'Sullivan responding with 125. Amazing standard. What a day this could be. 1-1.

O'Sullivan 0-1 Robertson (14-0)

O'Sullivan first to the punch in this second frame of the day. What has the Rocket got lined up in response? Certainly knows how to put on a show himself.

O'Sullivan 0-0 Robertson (0-119)

And there is going to be the century to start this match with. A break of 115 is just the job for the Melburnian. He leads this semi-final 1-0. What a glorious start to the day.

O'Sullivan 0-0 Robertson (0-65)

Looks like a one-hit kill in this first frame. Ruthless by the Masters champion.

O'Sullivan 0-0 Robertson (0-37)

Can expect to see plenty of one-visit snooker in this match. In the race to 10 frames, vital to make a bright start and Robertson is seeing the white ball loud and clear.

O'Sullivan 0-0 Robertson (0-37)

Robertson looking in top gear. O'Sullivan with a blind cut on red. Drops in, but the white also falls down a centre pocket. The Australian presented with red to middle and he is off and running with a few delightful shots already around the pack.

O'Sullivan 0-0 Robertson (0-0)

O'Sullivan is 18-11 clear on the career head-to-heads, but Robertson has won the past two meetings, a 6-4 win in the Masters quarter-finals and a 6-3 success in the last eight of the Players Championship last month. A decent crowd inside Venue Cymru in Llandudno for this semi-final today. Of course, O'Sullivan completed a 10-8 win over Robertson in the World Grand Prix final in December.

Welcome back to Wales

What a match we have coming up today in Llandudno. Ronnie O'Sullivan v Neil Robertson? It doesn't get much bigger.

It's the first of the two semi-finals at the Tour Championship with John Higgins to face Luca Brecel on Saturday in the second.

'It was mental' – O'Sullivan reveals what he said to Williams after thriller

The Rocket survived a spirited fightback from Williams in what turned out to be a classic encounter to reach the semi-finals in Wales.

The two all-time greats lit up the Venue Cymru in Llandudno with their ferocious potting and O'Sullivan's class ultimately showed through in a nervy final frame, which he edged 65-44.

"I just said you never missed a long ball all day, it was just ridiculous, it was mental," O’Sullivan told ITV of his post-match conversation with his old rival.

"Neil Robertson can pot long balls but he’d have to go some to pot as many as he did today.

"It’s probably the best he’s ever played against me and probably one of the best I’ve ever played against him. It was a tough game."

"My scoring was alright, I didn’t think I was going to get a chance in the last, pleased to get a chance and make it a bit close," he continued.

'They don’t miss, it is tough' - O'Sullivan on facing the younger players

Match schedule

Quarter-finals

Monday, March 28

Zhao Xintong [1] 9-10 John Higgins [8]

Tuesday, March 29

Neil Robertson [2] 10-6 Mark Allen [7]

Wednesday, March 30

Ronnie O'Sullivan [3] 10-9 Mark Williams [6]

Thursday, March 31

Judd Trump [4] 6-10 Luca Brecel [5]

Semi-finals

Friday, April 1

Ronnie O'Sullivan v Neil Robertson

Saturday, April 2

John Higgins v Luca Brecel

- - -

