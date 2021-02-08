Judd Trump showed his class as snooker’s world number one, after moving joint third on the sport’s all-time list of century breaks.

The Englishman brought up his 775th ton during his 3-2 Champions League Snooker defeat to Jack Lisowski.

The former world champion is in touching distance of second place John Higgins, on 822, with Ronnie O’Sullivan leading the way on 1,079.

Trump has a chance of surpassing Higgins this evening, when he rounds off his day's play against Kyren Wilson.

Lisowski got a measure of revenge for his German Masters and World Grand Prix final defeats to Trump, twice coming from behind to force a decider, before taking the round robin fixture.

