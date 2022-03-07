Kyren Wilson has surged into the second round of the World Snooker Tour after a convincing 5-0 win over Rory McLeod at the Turkish Masters.

Wilson was untroubled against the former Ruhr Open champion and he got off to a fast start. He potted the pink while developing the red and secured the opener with a break of 60.

The second frame was swept up by Wilson as he produced a terrific clearance of 116 and Wilson would not stop there.

He was cueing excellently and surged further ahead with another break of 83 and went 4-0 up before the interval with a break of 85. McLeod scoring just nine points in the match.

And it was not long before Wilson wrapped it up with a century.

McLeod jokingly pretended he was about to storm off without shaking his hand after he was thrashed, leaving his tour card in jeopardy, and it was all smiles in the end.

Wilson will play Tian Pengfei in the next round.

