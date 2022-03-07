Premium Snooker Michael White - Zhao Xintong 12:30-15:30

'It’s the best game in the world' - Perry back in love with snooker after Welsh Open final win

Ad

Joe Perry has described his Welsh Open final win as the highlight of his career.

Welsh Open 'A bit of an off-day for me' - Trump praises Perry for 'deserved' Welsh Open final win 12 HOURS AGO

It was a long time between drinks for Perry, as his previous and only title before Sunday came way back in 2015.

Despite his poor form coming into Newport, the result was no fluke as Perry was the best player over the course of the week and proved too good for Judd Trump on the day.

With his family in the crowd - unlike at the Players Championship in Thailand in 2015 - Perry was overjoyed at getting his hands on the Ray Reardon Trophy at the age of 47.

“I can’t believe it,” Perry said on Eurosport. “The highlight of my career by a country mile.

Read full story here

- -

Stream the 2022 Turkish Masters and much more top snooker action live and on demand on discovery+

Welsh Open 'It’s the best game in the world' - Perry back in love with snooker after Welsh Open final win 12 HOURS AGO