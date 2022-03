Snooker

Turkish Masters 2022 - ‘Oh my goodness me!’ - Matthew Selt the beneficiary of huge slice of luck against Ding Junhui

Matthew Selt got a huge, telling slice of luck when missing a black and splitting the pack only to snooker Ding behind the blue in the final frame of their semi-final at the Turkish Masters. Watch the Turkish Masters and other top snooker live on Eurosport and discovery+.

00:00:42, 7 minutes ago