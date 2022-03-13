Sometimes it is better to be lucky than good. In the curious case of Matthew Selt during the Turkish Masters semi-finals in Antalya on Saturday, it is better to be both.

Selt – the 2019 Indian Open champion – led former Masters and UK holder Ding Junhui 3-0 in Saturday's semi-final then trailed 4-3, but battled ferociously to complete arguably the most satisfactory win of his 20-year professional career.

Selt's highest break of the match was a relatively modest contribution of 59 with Ding the heavier scorer in compiling 97, 60, 90 and 84, but the match ultimately came down to a little rub of the green when it mattered most on the old green baize.

A Matt finish does not always require gloss. Nor does it always require a pot.

Selt's key to victory was not a heavy break, an audacious long pot or a telling safety. It was just a good old fashioned fluke.

With the tension mounting in the deciding frame before a bewitched audience and Selt clinging to a narrow 33-10 lead, the Romford man jabbed at a black in trying to generate power to open up the pack of reds.

The black missed the pocket, came off three cushions and nudged open the pack of reds, but the white astonishingly came to rest behind the blue ball to leave Ding snookered.

"A frame within a shot," quipped a shocked Philip Studd alongside 1986 world champion Joe Johnson in the commentary box.

With six reds in the open, it is highly likely Selt would not have played another shot in the tournament if the white had stopped a centimetre either side of the blue, but the stroke of good fortune enabled him to largely dictate the narrative for the rest of the frame.

37-year-old Selt will compete for a £100,000 first prize against World No 3 Judd Trump in the best-of-19 frame final knowing victory will see him rise to a career high provisional world ranking of 18 having reached 20 six years ago.

The World No 31 starts the final as 3/1 outsider with Trump 1/5 favourite for his first ranking title of the season, but Selt completed a 6-3 triumph over the 22-time ranking event winner when they last met in the last 32 of the UK Championship in York in November.

He will be inspired by 750-1 long shot Jordan Brown's 9-8 win over Ronnie O'Sullivan in the Welsh Open final last year, but admits his meeting with Trump will be easier to confront than the fraught nature of the early rounds.

“Seeing Jordan win the Welsh Open made me smile me ear-to-ear," Selt told Eurosport. "It was magnificent to see someone who has given everything to the sport for so long come through.

“Jimmy Robertson, one of my best friends, won the (2018) European Masters and I was so happy for him. Those stories don’t come around so often.

“They aren’t going to be prolific winners, that’s not how it works, but it gives hope to everybody.

"These early rounds, people don’t care. It’s all-out attack. If they pot balls, they win, if they don’t, they lose. It is the people that pot them most consistently who win.

It’s plain to see the standard of people outside the top 32 is a lot, lot higher than it has ever been.

“It’s questionable if it is higher at the top four or top eight."

Run of the ball will be happily accepted by either man with Trump bidding to atone for his 9-5 defeat to Joe Perry in the Welsh Open final a week ago.

A snooker player complaining about bad luck is like a golfer bemoaning bad weather. It has always been part of the job description.

Selt will unapologetically hope for similar good fortune in the final.

---

