Graeme Dott booked his place in the Turkish Masters quarter-finals with a 5-4 win over fellow Scot John Higgins.

Dott made runs off 76, 58, 62, 56 and 50 as he followed up his impressive semi-final showing at the European Masters last week with an solid win against the world No. 6.

Ad

In the first frame Dott made a clearance of 76 to clinch it, but Higgins made a total clearance of 141 to level matters.

Turkish Masters 'Master at work' - Higgins impresses with 'terrific' century against Dott AN HOUR AGO

2006 world champion Dott took control of the third frame with a break of 58, but would allow Higgins back in. However, the four-time world champion missed a black, leaving Dott to return to the table to clear the remaining reds with a further break of 23 to open up a one-frame advantage.

A missed red from Dott along the back cushion in frame four would allow Higgins in with Dott holding a 33-point advantage at 34-1 and Higgins took the chance with a break of 53, enabling him to level matters at two frames apiece going into the mid-session interval.

Dott re-established his lead with a break of 62 to win the first frame after the interval despite a valiant effort from Higgins to get the snookers required. And it was roles reversed in the next frame, with Dott looking for foul points after a run of 76 had given Higgins firm control. A safety battle ensued but the Pocket Dynamo would concede the frame after an errant safety shot.

'Master at work' - Higgins impresses with 'terrific' century against Dott

Then, a dominant performance in the next frame from Higgins saw him take the lead for the first time in the match.

Dott levelled the scores at 4-4 with a 56 in the eighth frame and had the momentum heading into the decisive ninth. The 44-year-old pounced after a loose safety from Higgins left a red available, and, from there, he contributed a 50 to seal an impressive win.

Dott will now take on Ding Junhui in the battle for a semi-final place later on Friday.

'Back to your seat!' - Higgins fluke leaves Dott stunned at table

---

Watch the Turkish Masters and other top snooker live on Eurosport and discovery+.

Turkish Masters 'Superb' - Dott holds nerve to beat Higgins in dramatic final frame AN HOUR AGO