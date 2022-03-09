Trump was defeated by Joe Perry in Sunday’s final and followed this up just two days later with a win over Georgiou – a fast and gruelling turnaround for the Englishman.

Ad

“It’s been tough [travelling from Wales]. I’ve been really tired and sleepy the last day or two, and it’s draining whenever you reach the finals,” he told the World Snooker Tour

Turkish Masters Turkish Masters LIVE - Trump in afternoon action before Higgins AN HOUR AGO

“It’s so hard to keep the momentum going, and I did feel very flat out there and probably will do if I can get through the first few rounds.

“It’s obviously nice to come to new places on the tour, and obviously the more places we can go the better for snooker.

“I enjoy travelling – not so much after I’ve just lost in a final – but it’s nice to be able to forget about that and start a new tournament straight away.

“There’s been periods over the last year or two where we’ve played a tournament and had a really long break, which is difficult.

“To be able to play in a new event so quick is great for every snooker player.”

The 32-year-old reflected more in detail on the match with Georgiou, as he ultimately ran out with a comfortable win after edging two close frames either side of a century break to lead 3-0.

Additional breaks of 61 and 75 completed the emphatic result in a game that was held over from the qualifying round.

“I always feel like I’m going to score when I’m in, but when you pinch the close ones that’s when you give the real body blow,” he added.

“In the end it could have been a lot closer, but I managed to get over the line comfortably.”

“It’s always good to make centuries, and whenever you come to a new place it’s always nice to make them in front of new fans.”

---

Watch the Turkish Masters and other top snooker live on Eurosport and discovery+

Turkish Masters 'My behaviour was totally out of order' – Milkins faces fine after birthday bash turns sour 2 HOURS AGO