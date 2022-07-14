Robert Milkins has been fined a total of £7,000 following drunken behaviour and an altercation with guests at this year’s Turkish Masters.
The Gibraltar Open champion accepted that he had breached World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA) rules, as well as his World Snooker Limited Players’ Contract, at a WPBSA Disciplinary Committee hearing.
Ad
After the opening ceremony of the competition - which took place for the first time in March - Milkins was “very drunk”, before clashing with fellow attendees.
Turkish Masters
Top 10 shots of 2021/22: No. 5 – Trump thrills Turkey with pioneering red in 147
High-profile dignitaries and event partners were among those in attendance.
Milkins later split his chin after falling in the toilets, which led to him being taken to hospital, where he had his stomach pumped.
WPSBA rules state players must “behave in a proper and correct manner” but say “his behaviour was unacceptable” and the events were “damaging to the reputation of World Snooker”.
Milkins’ trip to Antalya did not improve following the incident, as he crashed out of the tournament 5-4 against Ding Junhui, having been 4-1 ahead.
He has been ordered to pay a fine of £6,000, plus an additional £1,000 to pay the costs of the hearing.
During the hearing, the 46-year-old apologised for his actions, and confirmed he has made personal apologies to event partners and dignitaries.
- Latest Championship League group winners – Who is through to last 32?
- O'Sullivan 'the best sportsman Britain has produced' - Hamilton
- How many countries are represented on 2022/23 World Snooker Tour?
Turkish Masters
Trump restores order to snooker world – but will chaos return at The Crucible?
Turkish Masters
'Nice to finally play well' – Trump relieved to end trophy drought
Share this article
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad