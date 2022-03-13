Judd Trump wrote a piece of history with a stunning 147 break in the final of the Turkish Masters with Matthew Selt.

His normally stunning long potting has been off the mark for some time, but he got in with a brilliant long red and what followed was gripping, and stunning.

Ad

It appeared the thought of a maximum was on early in the piece, as Joe Johnson on Eurosport commentary said “four reds, four black.”

Turkish Masters 'The worst I have played for 10 years' - Trump YESTERDAY AT 10:31

It probably was a little premature, but when Trump played a run through, clipping other reds in the process, rather than play for the easier blue, it made it clear the world No. 3 was considering it.

A series of nudges and cannons opened the pack, but it was always likely to boil down to a red on the left cushion.

He left it to last, but fashioned an angle on the black to move it.

He made contact, but 147s are never easy and it did not fall ideally. Trump took it to the right middle, and a huge cheer went around the arena as it dropped in on its final roll.

Trump picked off the colours with ease and stroked in the black for his sixth career maximum, which was greeted with a pump of the fist and a huge ovation.

“Simply brilliant,” said David Hendon on Eurosport commentary. “That is what you call star quality.

"A standing ovation. Sport is about memories, and the people who have come here will remember it for a long, long time.”

---

Watch the Turkish Masters final and other top snooker live on Eurosport and discovery+

Turkish Masters Trump beats Carter to reach semi-finals after controversy of sloping table YESTERDAY AT 20:47