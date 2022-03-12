Judd Trump battled through to the semi-finals of the Turkish Masters, but conceded this is the worst he has played in a decade.

After carrying all before him, and amassing 22 ranking titles, Trump has struggled for form in the current campaign.

He is still seeking his first ranking title of the season, his only win coming at the Champion of Champions, and has generally underperformed.

He battled past Liang Wenbo and Zhou Yuelong to reach the last-eight, and edged out Ali Carter in the quarter-finals in Antalya on Thursday evening to set up a meeting with the equally out of form Shaun Murphy.

Reflecting on his battling performances this week and form in general, Trump said : “This is probably the worst I have played for 10 years, but I am trying my heart out and somehow getting through.

“It’s not pretty and there’s no way I can win the tournament like this, but I’m still here.

“It’s not enjoyable playing like this, it’s a struggle.”

Murphy has also had his struggles this term and they will meet at 5pm UK time for a place in the inaugural Turkish Masters final.

Ding Junhui, who has found form from nowhere this week, takes on Matthew Selt in the first semi-final.

---

