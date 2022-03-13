Judd Trump has described his Turkish Masters final success as "special" following a hard season for the world No. 3.

Trump has been way below the level that saw him dominate the game for a couple of seasons, but after a run to the Welsh Open final last week, he went one better in Antalya.

Ad

He did it in style, as Trump made the sixth maximum break of his career on his way to a 10-4 win over Matthew Selt.

Turkish Masters ‘Failed again!’ – Trump racks up 60 points in fouls in horror frame, still wins it 2 HOURS AGO

“There have been times this season when I’ve been struggling badly,” Trump said on Eurosport. “Last week was a confidence boost to get to the final. To come here, first time in Turkey, the support has been incredible.

“This is a special one. It has been a hard season. To battle back the way I have done.

“First ranking title of the season. I have not played good enough. I scraped through a few games and it was nip and tuck with Matt and then got the fluke to go 5-3; those things have not been happening.

“It was nice to finally play well.”

‘It’s there!’ – Watch Trump’s brilliant 147 maximum in full

Reflecting on his maximum, Trump said: "It’s special. I don’t think I’ve ever made one in a final before. It’s normally the first round, or when no one is there. To do it in front of this audience, it us up there.

It could be my most special one.

The Turkish Masters put down the red carpet for World Snooker, and Trump was full of praise - and keen to play more tournaments in sunnier climes.

“It would be nice to have a few more tournaments where there is a beach rather than get locked away in some dungeons where we normally are,” Trump said.

“It is nice to get away and thanks to everyone who has invited us here. The hospitality has been amazing.

“Special shout-out to the crowd.”

Trump had words of thanks for some career advice offered by Selt.

“I owe him a lot because at the start of my career he was the one who told me to go to Essex and that’s where my career took off,” Trump said.

‘They absolutely love it’ – Judd Trump secures Turkish Masters title with century

---

Watch the Gibraltar Open and other top snooker live on Eurosport and discovery+

Turkish Masters 'Star quality' - Trump makes 147 maximum to light up Turkish Masters final 3 HOURS AGO