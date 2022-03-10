Ding Junhui is into the last 16 of the Turkish Masters after coming from behind to beat fourth seed Kyren Wilson 5-3.

The world No. 32 fought back from 3-1 down to defeat Wilson, one of the frontrunners to win the inaugural tournament in Antalya, Turkey, to set up a meeting with China's Si Jiahui in the next round.

Ding got off to a bright start, winning the opening frame 68-1, but Wilson fought back by reeling off three frames in a row.

The second frame he secured 80-44, then followed up with 86 and a break of 61 in the third and fourth frames respectively.

But Ding would not roll over and produced some of his finest snooker with 255 unanswered points. He produced a break of 73 in the fifth frame before pulling it back to 3-3 with the first century of the match, a 105.

And Ding was not finished there as he made it back-to-back centuries - this time a square 100 - to move within one frame of the third round.

The decider was a topsy-turvy affair with neither player able to put a convincing run together. Ding somehow failed to kiss the brown from just a few centimetres away.

But in the end it was Ding who outlasted Wilson to take an extraordinary eighth frame as he potted a phenomenal pink to seal it.

Elsewhere, Thepchaiya Un-Nooh defeated Jordan Brown 5-1, finishing off the final three frames with breaks of 92, 72 and 51.

Martin Gould beat Jack Lisowski 5-4 in a tense decider. Gould was trailing 4-3, but then went on to produce a half century before winning it in the final frame 75-32.

He will face Lu Ning who held off Wu Yize. Wu came from 4-2 down to force a decider, but Lu was able to seal his place in the round of 16 with a break of 70.

---

