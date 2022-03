Snooker

Turkish Masters 2022 - ‘Hang on!’ – Sheepish Shaun Murphy raises hand in apology after huge fluke

A sheepish Shaun Murphy raised his hand in apology after he was the beneficiary of a huge fluke during his Turkish Masters semi-final against Judd Trump. Watch the Turkish Masters and other top snooker live on Eurosport and discovery+.

00:00:30, 18 minutes ago