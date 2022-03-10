Judd Trump dug deep to win the final four frames to beat Liang Wenbo 5-4 and book his place in the last-16 of the Turkish Masters.

The world No. 3’s lean spell looked set to continue as Liang ran through four frames on the spin to lead 4-1.

But Liang felt the pressure with the winning line in sight and his errors handed Trump the chance to counter and he did so to perfection to make it seven wins on the spin against the Chinese player.

Trump opened the contest with a glorious run of 116. Given his highest break against Chris Wakelin was 47, it was a major improvement.

Liang had a lean time of things last term and his form was equally poor at the start of this season, but his run to the semi-finals of the Shoot Out sparked a revival and he hit back impressively to take the second and flew round the table in his couple of visits in the third to move ahead in the match.

After looking so good in the opener, Trump came to the table in the fourth under a bit of pressure. He took on a tough black, left it in the jaws of the bottom right and Liang bounced from his chair to knock in a break of 96.

Trump got in first in the fifth, but was unfortunate to run out of position when cannoning the pack and he missed a tight cut. His head dipped and shoulders slumped, suggesting he knew it was a costly mistake. That proved to be the case as Liang raced through a break of 118 to move within one frame of victory.

Liang played faultless snooker for four frames, but with the winning line in sight he blinked as he missed a black off its spot. It was a chance Trump seized on to close the gap to two frames.

As in the sixth, Liang had a big chance to close out the victory in the seventh. He had two bites at the cherry, but ran out of position on the final red. It looked like a decent safety, but Trump knocked in a brilliant pot into the yellow pocket and cleared to the pink to cut the gap to one.

After passing up chances in the sixth and seventh, the spring in Liang’s step was not quite as bouncy.

He went for a couple of lairy pots that missed by a distance, but somehow left the table safe after splitting the six remaining reds. Liang's luck ran out when attempting an audacious red down the left rail, leaving Trump clear to force a deciding frame.

An excellent safety from Trump in the decider crafted a chance and he picked off a tough table in style to close out a stunning comeback against a player who will reflect on the series of chances he passed up with victory in his grasp.

