For the second day in a row, Judd Trump was forced to dig deep to advance at the Turkish Masters.

Ad

Turkish Masters 'I have got another life now' - Trump looking to push on at Turkish Masters 19 HOURS AGO

For Zhou, he will likely reflect on the chances he had in the eighth frame to close out the contest.

Zhou took the first frame thanks to a superb positional shot on green to red, and he doubled his lead courtesy of a run of 91 in the second.

Trump responded well in the third, as a break of 71 got him on the scoreboard - and he drew level at the mid-session interval.

The world No. 3 came out strong after the interval, and a break of 79 moved him into the lead.

What was to come next was truly remarkable, and a frame which Trump will not look back on with much fondness. He looked odds-on to take a 4-2 lead, only for Zhou to clear up to the black. He missed the black along the top cushion, however it came away from the pocket just enough. Trump tried to pot it, but it stopped over the hole and Zhou took advantage to level the scores at 3-3.

It felt like a momentum stopper for Trump and that proved the case as Zhou took the next to move within one frame of victory.

Zhou had chances in the eighth. He played a terrible positional shot on a red over the bottom left and then missed a close-range red to right middle - and it combined to allow Trump to draw level.

Trump’s form has been poor by his own standards this term, he is still to win a ranking title, while Zhou has struggled for any consistency.

The decider was never going to be won at a single visit, and both had chances to stamp their ticket to the quarter-finals.

Zhou went for an all-or-nothing red to left middle. It missed by a whisker, and Trump kept the cue ball under control to close out the match.

The win set up a meeting with Ali Carter in the last-eight later on Friday, following his win over Sam Craigie.

Shaun Murphy is starting to find form at the business end of the season and he set up a clash with Oliver Lines thanks to a 5-3 win over Jak Jones.

Lines beat Yan Bingtao 5-4 to dent the latter’s hopes of sneaking into the Tour Championship.

---

Watch the Turkish Masters and other top snooker live on Eurosport and discovery+

Turkish Masters Trump produces brilliant fightback to beat Liang and reach last-16 in Turkey A DAY AGO