Premium Snooker Judd Trump - Michael Georgiou 17:00-20:00 Live

Trump 4-0 Georgiou (29-9)

A stunning long red by Trump into the yellow pocket. What a pot that is. All too easy for the 22-time ranking event winner. Could be another one-visit run to the winning line here and now.

Trump 4-0 Georgiou (6-1)

Boys back on the baize. Trump trying to secure a second-round match with Chris Wakelin on Wednesday. Early error by Georgiou presents Trump with a decent chance, but he misses mid-range red by some distance.

A touch of good fortune in Turkey

Murphy's magic

The 2021 world finalist was a man in a hurry as he dismissed Lyu Haotian 5-0 with breaks of 64, 59 and 58. He will face Jimmy Robertson or Cao Yupeng in the last 32.

Around the tables

Judd Trump 4-0 Michael Georgiou

Jimmy Robertson 1-2 Cao Yupeng

Lyu Haotian 0-5 Shaun Murphy

Yuan SiJun 2-1 Mark Davis

Ricky Walden 1-2 Sam Craigie

Trump 3-0 Georgiou (71-6)

Trump misses a blue. Was a tough cut, but Georgiou can't punish him as a tricky red fails to drop. Trump rolls in long red, blue and a thumping long red to put this frame to bed. Is going to be a 4-0 advantage at the mid-session interval. He is one frame short of the last 64.

Trump 3-0 Georgiou (38-6)

Pressure to score on Georgiou is immense and Trump then benefits from a huge slice of good fortune as he misses a long red only to see it end up down a middle pocket. Won't make Georgiou feel any better sat watching from his chair. Has the feel of 4-0 at the mid-session interval.

Trump 2-0 Georgiou (65-55)

A break of 44 is enough for Trump to move 3-0 clear. Holed two reds in baulk after his opponent missed reds attempting to escape a snooker and watched in horror as white disappeared down middle bag. In goes the final red with rest before green and colours are put away. Big moment. One more frame before the mid-session interval.

Trump 2-0 Georgiou (21-55)

Georgiou lead could disappear here after he ends up knocking the white into a middle pocket.

Trump 2-0 Georgiou (8-55)

Georgiou breaks down on 47 as a cut on a black off the spot fails to drop. Well, that is unexpected. Still well placed to win this frame despite that disappointment as he rolls in a long red seconds later.

Trump 2-0 Georgiou (8-7)

Thin cut from Georgiou on a red fails to drop and he has left Trump right in among them, but he suffers a miscue with the rest when he looked certain to score heavily. Georgiou with unlikely chance to respond.

Trump 2-0 Georgiou (0-7)

Decent crowd in Antalya for this match. Shaun Murphy is 4-0 ahead of Lyu Haotian in under an hour in the race to five. That is a last-64 match.

Earlier results

Tian Pengfei 1-5 Kyren Wilson

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh 5-4 Stephen Maguire

5-4 Stephen Maguire Stuart Carrington 1-5 Luca Brecel

Andy Hicks 2-5 Elliot Slessor

Around the tables

Judd Trump 2-0 Michael Georgiou

Jimmy Robertson 0-2 Cao Yupeng

Lyu Haotian 0-3 Shaun Murphy

Yuan SiJun 1-1 Mark Davis

Ricky Walden 0-2 Sam Craigie

Trump 1-0 Georgiou (110-0)

31st century of the season from Trump. 110 break from the Bristolian. Trump finding peak form to establish a 2-0 lead. Lovely control of that cue ball.

Trump 1-0 Georgiou (74-0)

Could be a century coming up for the World No 3. Looks so relaxed among the balls.

Trump 1-0 Georgiou (51-0)

Juddernaut has his cue arm working out there to some effect in this second frame. Lovely shot on black to hold for a red at a tough angle. This could be a one-visit compilation for Trump.

Trump 1-0 Georgiou (18-0)

This is the second career meeting of this duo. They squared up in the German Masters last eight two years ago with Trump winning 5-1 on his way to claiming the title.

Trump 1-0 Georgiou (1-0)

Trump with a trademark long red to get this second frame off and running.

Trump 0-0 Georgiou (84-60)

A 35-minute first frame, but it falls to the 2019 world champion. Trump leads 1-0.

Trump 0-0 Georgiou (78-60)

Tough ask to get a snooker with only two balls on table. Gets one behind black, but easy escape for Trump.

Trump 0-0 Georgiou (78-55)

Georgiou unfortunate to go in off after getting double kiss on green with white heading down a pocket. Trump slots nice long green, drops in the brown and his opponent needs a snooker here. But blue still on table so Georgiou will play for the snooker.

Around the tables

Judd Trump 0-0 Michael Georgiou

Jimmy Robertson 0-1 Cao Yupeng

Lyu Haotian 0-1 Shaun Murphy

Yuan SiJun 1-0 Mark Davis

Ricky Walden 0-1 Sam Craigie

Trump 0-0 Georgiou (67-55)

This frame has been running for 25 minutes so far. Trump happy to be patient.

Trump 0-0 Georgiou (67-55)

Some really fine safety shots being exchanged between this duo, but Trump gets some good fortune as white catches knuckle of middle pocket. Georgiou hits green, but is snookered seconds later behind brown.

Trump 0-0 Georgiou (67-55)

Trump has his opponent in a bit of trouble, but then plays a loose safety. Georgiou slots yellow, but can't free the green. Back to a tactical duel on the five remaining colours.

Trump 0-0 Georgiou (63-53)

Trump, fresh from that 9-5 defeat to Joe Perry in the Welsh Open final on Sunday, would face Chris Wakelin in the last 64 if he progresses. But so would Georgiou of course. Matches involving the top four in the round of 128 are all held over until the venue here in Antalya.

Trump 0-0 Georgiou (59-52)

Quite a tight first frame here. Down to the colours and Trump ahead by two points. A safety joust to settle the opener. Former Shoot Out winner Michael Georgiou would dearly love to edge this for a 1-0 lead.

Around the tables:

Tian Pengfei 0-4 Kyren Wilson

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh 3-3 Stephen Maguire

Stuart Carrington 1-5 Luca Brecel

Andy Hicks 2-3 Elliot Slessor

Vafaei 5-0 Bakirci (67-16)

Game, set and match for Vafaei (or should that be frame, set and match?). He gets over the line and is through to the last 64, where he'll face Ben Woollaston. The Iranian was nowhere near his best and will have to improve going forward. For Bakirci, this was a day he'll never forget, but also he'll be thinking what could have been after missing plenty of chances in frames 1, 2, 3 and 4

Vafaei 4-0 Bakirci (45-16)

Nope, Vafaei cannot make it count as he misses a long red to the yellow pocket. Can Bakirci hit back and win a frame? There are still five reds on the table. He takes one, but then misses a fairly straight-forward blue of its spot. The end is in sight for the Iranian now as he returns to the table

Vafaei 4-0 Bakirci (*35-15)

Well this could be frame, and match, over. Bakirci takes on a red, but he goes in off. With all those reds at the baulk end of the table, it's a golden opportunity for Vafaei, and he's now at the table scoring heavily

Vafaei 4-0 Bakirci (8-15)

Another opening for Bakirci after Vafaei misses a red to the middle. There are four reds behind the baulk line, so perhaps not a break winning opportunity, but certainly a chance to go big - until he a long red with the rest hits the jaws.

Vafaei 4-0 Bakirci (8-0)

Both players miss what would be an opening red, before Vafaei finds himself tucked in the pack. He takes a red to the middle before potting the pink. The table looks nice, even if the pink is on the brown spot. Match winning chance for the Iranian...who misses a black off the spot.

Vafaei 4-0 Bakirci

Okay, we are back underway. Vafaei needs one frame to go through, Bakirci needs a miracle

Around the tables:

Tian Pengfei 0-3 Kyren Wilson

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh 1-3 Stephen Maguire

Stuart Carrington 0-4 Luca Brecel

Andy Hicks 1-3 Elliot Slessor

Vafaei 4-0 Bakirci (75-1)

No century, but not bother for Vafaei. He takes the frame and returns to his chair - only to be reminded it's time for the mid-session interval! He's improved, but Bakirci will be annoyed at himself as he has had his fair share of chances

Vafaei 3-0 Bakirci (*66-1)

This is very fluent, and rapid, from Vafaei. He'll had a 4-0 lead going into the interval, but he's got a century on his mind first

Vafaei 3-0 Bakirci (*18-1)

Terrific long red from Bakirci to open frame four, but that's his lot for that break. Vafaei is at the table now and that cue arm is beginning to find some rhythm. A terrific pot on the blue leads to opening up the pack. Could we see our first 50+ break?

Around the tables:

Tian Pengfei 0-3 Kyren Wilson

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh 1-3 Stephen Maguire

Stuart Carrington 0-4 Luca Brecel

Andy Hicks 0-3 Elliot Slessor

Vafaei 3-0 Bakirci (71-16)

Well I'm afraid Bakirci will be kicking himself. He misses another red and Vafaei gets back to the table and gets over the finish line in frame three. He's nowhere near his best but is 3-0 up. The Turk could have conceivably won all three frames

Vafaei 2-0 Bakirci (54-9)

A break of nine for Bakirci, before the cue ball careers into the colours and he loses position. Vafaei attempts another left handed, this following on from a terrific pot with the rest, but misses. He's 45 ahead with six reds still on the table

Vafaei 2-0 Bakirci (40-0)

Well, not for the first time this afternoon, I spoke too soon. Vafaei misses a regulation red, so his break ends at 36. He shakes his head and looks somewhat perplexed as he heads back to his seat. Bakirci meanwhile has a great opportunity now to halve the deficit

Vafaei 2-0 Bakirci (*27-0)

Vafaei is looking much sharper now. A clever safety results in a foul from Bakirci, and now the Iranian is in and wracking up the points. The reds are nicely positioned. He could score big here

Vafaei 2-0 Bakirci (0-0)

No, it's not, because we're having a re-rack. It didn't take long for either player to agree to that after the cue ball got tucked into the pack. Take two.

Vafaei 2-0 Bakirci (6-1)

No, no he cannot. He misses a simple black, as does Bakirci. Is a third scrappy frame on the way?

Vafaei 2-0 Bakirci (5-0)

Well, as much as the crowd would love a Bakirci fight-back, I'm sure they'd like some high quality snooker too. Frame 3 starts with both team missing a couple of reds before Vafaei finally sinks a shot to nothing. Hand on table - can he show his quality?

Around the tables:

Tian Pengfei 0-2 Kyren Wilson

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh 0-2 Stephen Maguire

Stuart Carrington 0-3 Luca Brecel

Andy Hicks 0-3 Elliot Slessor

Vafaei 2-0 Bakirci (77-29)

Joe Johnson on commentary is particularly critical of Vafaei because of some of the attacking and maybe reckless shots he is playing. He gives his opponent a scoring chance, but Bakirci adds just seven. Vafaei gets back to the table and a break of 41 gives him the frame as he cleans up.

Vafaei 1-0 Bakirci (36-21)

A break of 20 for Bakirci, before missing a long red. It wasn't an easy break, with pink and black off their spots and the reds well spread. He's now got a 15 point lead with 51 left on the table

Vafaei 1-0 Bakirci (16-21)

And the Iranian cannot deliver. He sinks a couple of pots, but then misses a red. The door is open for Bakirci, who then misses a blue my miles. Neither of these two will be pleased with their potting so far

Vafaei 1-0 Bakirci (13-20)

It's a head in hands moment for Bakirci. He snookers himself behind the brown and is in a whole world of trouble. A four cushion escape goes wrong as he misses the reds and leaves Vafaei in for a glorious chance - but the pink and black are of their spots

Vafaei 1-0 Bakirci (9-14)

De ja vu. Both players get their hand on the table, twice in the case of Vafaei, but neither can deliver anything significant. We look set for another scrappy frame

Vafaei 1-0 Bakirci (1-13)

Vafaei is first at the table in frame two, but he misses a pink into the middle. Bakirci gets in, but he can't go big either, with a red finding the jaws of the corner.

Vafaei 1-0 Bakirci (63-15)

The last red takes a while to go down, with both players missing efforts on it. Vafaei finally pots and brings a scrappy frame a conclusion. Both players will want to improve as we go forward

Vafaei 0-0 Bakirci (53-15)

Vafaei has a chance next time he's at the table though as Bakirci leaves a red from a safety. He's still not got much control of the cue ball, but pots a terrific red to take us to snookers needed. 38 the lead with 35 left on

Vafaei 0-0 Bakirci (33-15)

How's your luck? Vafaei leaves a red over the corner, which Bakirci pots, but then after slamming home the pink, the cue ball clips the pink and drops in to the pocket. It's not too costly though - once more the Iranian can't do anything other than play safe

Vafaei 0-0 Bakirci (28-14)

Ah. Bakirci can only add 14 before running out of position, and his safety goes wrong as Vafaei slams home a terrific pot off a loose red. The Iranian adds a brown, but he too is struggling to control the cue ball and the break goes no further

Vafaei 0-0 Bakirci (23-0)

Bakirci narrowly misses a couple of long reds. Vafaei is in again and pots a simple red before missing a blue that he decides to take left-handed. Now the amateur is back at the table and has a glorious chance to score big

Vafaei 0-0 Bakirci (22-0)

A cagey opening is blown open by a poor safety from Bakirci. Vafaei is left with a gimme of a red and builds a break of 18 before losing position off his third blue. End of break and he's left shaking his head

Vafaei 0-0 Bakirci (4-0)

Bakirci has the first scoring chance, but he follows a red straight into the pocket. Thankfully, the Turk doesn't leave anything, so Vafaei has to play safe with the re-spotted cue ball

Vafaei 0-0 Bakirci

The boys are on the baize! Bakirci breaks and we are underway

Some info on Enes Bakirci

So you may not have heard of Hossein Vafaei's opponent, but Bakirci is a two time national champion in Turkey. The 25-year old is a wild card for the tournament and this is the pair's first meeting

Ding comes through

We had some terrific matches in the morning session, including Ding Junhui coming from 4-1 down to beat Robert Milkins. Find out all about it here

Around the tables:

Hossein Vafaei v Enes Bakirci

Tian Pengfei v Kyren Wilson

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh v Stephen Maguire

Stuart Carrington v Luca Brecel

Andy Hicks v Elliot Slessor

Welcome back!

Good afternoon and welcome back to day two of the Turkish Masters! We've got another packed session coming up, with Kyren Wilson, Stephen Maguire and Luca Brecel in action. We're focusing in on shoot-out winner Hossein Vafaei though, he faces home favourite Enes Bakirci.

Hello there

Welcome back to the second day of the inaugural Turkish Masters in Antalya.

Judd Trump returns in the afternoon after his loss to Joe Perry in the Welsh Open and Shaun Murphy also plays.

‘You’re kidding!’ – Extraordinary Higgins fluke seals frame against Emery

John Higgins benefited from a huge slice of luck to take the lead against Dylan Emery in their opening-round match at the .

Emery is the European U21 snooker champion and as a result earned a two-year tour card starting from next season.

The 20-year-old Welshman showed few signs of nerves when taking the first frame against Higgins, but the four-time world champion responded with a 104 break to level up.

A scrappy third frame went down to the final two colours, and Emery missed his chance to regain the advantage and seal the frame when 54-50 up, hitting the pink too high when aiming for the middle pocket.

'Wow! How has he missed that?' - Trump shocks with crucial miss on simple pink

Needing both final colours, Higgins then went for a long pot into the bottom-right corner and initially he was someway off potting the pink.

“John still unable...” Neal Foulds started saying on Eurosport’s commentary, although he quickly spotted where the pink was travelling: “Unless this goes in the middle…”

Dave Hendon then added: “Oh no, you’re kidding! Wow…”

