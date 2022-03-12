Matthew Selt held his nerve to advance to the second ranking final of his career when beating Ding Junhui 6-5 in the semi-finals of the Turkish Masters.

Selt, who won the Indian Open in 2019, had spoken about looking to translate his form on the practice table to the main stage.

Arguably his most recent claim to fame was when beating Stephen Hendry in the legendary’s Scot’s comeback appearance - but he is now one match away from being the inaugural winner of the Turkish Masters.

The opener could have gone either way, but Selt got fortunate - which was a theme of the match - when laying a snooker on the final red after missing a pot. It handed him a tactical advantage and a couple of shots later he drained the red and cleared the colours to move in front

Ding knocked in a couple of excellent pots in the first and did so again at the start of the second, but he failed to drop on a colour and Selt won a safety exchange before opening up a two-frame cushion thanks to a run of 40.

The third proved to be a war of attrition, as Ding knocked in the six colours to force a re-spot on the black. Selt got the first crack after a lengthy safety battle, and he cued a long-range pot to the bottom left superbly to make it three frames on the spin.

Ding, who came into the semi-finals having played the best snooker of anyone, was under the pump but got on the board at the interval courtesy of a fine break of 97.

Prior to the interval, Selt’s misses either ran safe or were not punished. That shifted in the fifth as Ding made runs of 38 and 60 off the back of Selt errors to cut the gap to one.

It was a similar story in the sixth, as Selt missed a simple red on a break of 48 and Ding hit back to level the match.

Ding was not error free, but Selt passed up a chance in the seventh - left his opponent in and the 2019 UK Championship winner took advantage to lead for the first time in the match.

Selt stopped the rot when taking the eighth to level things and followed up with a solid half-century contribution to move within one frame of victory.

Ding had plenty of support at the Nirvana Cosmopolitan and he gave them something to cheer when thumping in a long red to bottom left in the 10th and then going on to compile a break of 84 to take the match all the way.

There was drama in the decider, as both passed up chances to make the kill.

Selt got a huge, telling slice of luck, reminiscent of the first three frames, when missing a black and splitting the pack - only to snooker Ding behind the blue.

It gave Selt a huge tactical advantage and after laying another snooker - this time intentional - he took the balls he needed to secure victory and a meeting with either Judd Trump or Shaun Murphy.

