Trump beats Carter to reach semi-finals after controversy of sloping table

Judd Trump remains on course for a first ranking title of the season after beating Ali Carter 5-3 to reach the semi-finals of the Turkish Masters, with the match played out amid the controversy of an issue with the table that required a jack to fix the problem.

After scraping through the previous two rounds, Trump’s form was once again patchy.

But he is establishing a reputation as a player who is prepared to work hard for the win, and that proved the case against Carter as he moved within two frames of the title - and with it a place in the Tour Championship field.

Table problem between Trump and Carter at Turkish Masters

He was placed on an outside table after his win over Zhou Yuelong ran over, and it was controversial for more than just the fact it was the world No. 3 and one of the sport's biggest names not taking top billing. Both players complained about the roll of the ball, and there were farcical scenes of a jack being used to remedy the situation.

After the controversy, it was Trump who kept his composure to book his place in the last-four.

