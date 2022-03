Snooker

Turkish Masters 2022 - ‘Seven cushions!’ – Judd Trump produces ‘dazzling’ shot as he seals frame with a flourish

Judd Trump produced the type of shot only Judd Trump can produce during his Turkish Masters final against Matthew Selt, hammering home the pink and coming off seven cushions to put himself in position to pot the black. Stream the 2022 Turkish Masters and much more top snooker action live and on demand on discovery+

00:01:25, 12 minutes ago