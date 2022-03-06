We’re into the heart of the snooker season, with players looking to find their best form with the World Championship on the horizon, and the tour heads to Antalya for the Turkish Masters.

It is the first renewal of the event, after it was cancelled last year due to coronavirus restrictions.

Ad

Judd Trump will be the star attraction, but a host of big names including John Higgins and Mark Williams are in the hunt for the £100,000 winner’s prize.

Turkish Masters 'From nowhere' - Williams finds form and downs century in sixth frame 29 MINUTES AGO

When is the Turkish Masters?

The tournament gets underway on March 7. The final takes place on March 13.

Where is the Turkish Masters?

The Nirvana Cosmopolitan Hotel in Antalya is hosting the event, and the players will want for nothing in the luxurious resort.

What is the Turkish Masters schedule?

Monday, March 7 - First round & second round

Tuesday, March 8 - First round & second round

Wednesday, March 9 - Second round & third round

Thursday, March 10 - Third round & fourth round

Friday, March 11 - Quarter-finals

Saturday, March 12 - Semi-finals

Sunday, 13 March - Final

‘I don’t even look at it’ - Judd Trump unfazed by worries over his damaged tip

What is the Turkish Masters format?

The first round to quarter-finals will see players do battle over nine frames. The semi-finals will be best of 11, while the winner of the final will need to win 10 frames.

Prize Fund

Winner: £100,000

Runner-up: £45,000

Semi-final: £20,000

Quarter-final: £12,500

Last 16: £7,500

Last 32: £5,500

Last 64: £3,500

Highest break: £5,000

Total: £500,000

Match schedule

March 7

08:00 - Thepchaiya Un-Nooh 5-0 Ismail Turker

5-0 Ismail Turker 08:00 - Martin Gould 5-4 David Grace

5-4 David Grace 08:00 - Ashley Hugill 2-5 Jordan Brown

12:30 - Kyren Wilson 5-0 Rory McLeod

5-0 Rory McLeod 12:30 - Alexander Ursenbacher 4-5 Matthew Selt

12:30 - Michael White 4-5 Zhao Xintong

12:30 - Lukas Kleckers 4-5 Michael Holt

12:30 - Jackson Page 5-0 Simon Lichtenberg

5-0 Simon Lichtenberg 17:00 - Haydon Pinhey 1-5 Wu Yize

17:00 - John Higgins 5-2 Dylan Emery

5-2 Dylan Emery 17:00 - Graeme Dott 5-4 Scott Donaldson

5-4 Scott Donaldson 17:00 - Anthony Hamilton 2-5 Tom Ford

17:00 - Si Jiahui 5-2 Anthony McGill

March 8

08:00 - Simon Blackwell 4-5 Iulian Boiko

08:00 - Robert Milkins 4-5 Ding Junhui

08:00 - Xiao Guodong 4-5 Oliver Lines

08:00 - Yan Bingtao 5-2 Joe O'Connor

5-2 Joe O'Connor 08:00 - Fan Zhengyi 4-5 Zhou Yuelong

12:30 - Hossein Vafaei 5-0 Enes Bakirci

5-0 Enes Bakirci 12:30 - Thepchaiya Un-Nooh 5-4 Stephen Maguire

5-4 Stephen Maguire 12:30 - Tian Pengfei 1-5 Kyren Wilson

12:30 - Andy Hicks 2-5 Elliot Slessor

12:30 - Stuart Carrington 1-5 Luca Brecel

17:00 - Judd Trump 5-0 Michael Georgiou

5-0 Michael Georgiou 17:00 - Jimmy Robertson 5-2 Cao Yupeng

5-2 Cao Yupeng 17:00 - Lyu Haotian 0-5 Shaun Murphy

17:00 - Yuan Sijun 5-3 Mark Davis

5-3 Mark Davis 17:00 - Ricky Walden 4-5 Sam Craigie

March 9

08:00 - Wu Yize 5-0 Aaron Hill

5-0 Aaron Hill 08:00 - Jack Lisowski 3-3 Martin O'Donnell

08:00 - Ben Woollaston 3-5 Hossein Vafaei

08:00 - Mark Williams 2-4 Matthew Stevens

08:00 - Joe Perry 2-3 Liang Wenbo

12:30 - Iulian Boiko v Andrew Higginson

12:30 - Jak Jones v Mark Allen

12:30 - Ali Carter v Jamie Jones

12:30 - Chris Wakelin v Judd Trump

17:00 - Matthew Selt v Zhao Xintong

17:00 - John Higgins v Michael Holt

17:00 - Jackson Page v Graeme Dott

17:00 - Tom Ford v Si Jiahui

---

Watch the Turkish Masters and other top snooker live on Eurosport and discovery+

Turkish Masters 'Amazing isn't it!' - Williams drains wild fluke at Turkish Masters 34 MINUTES AGO