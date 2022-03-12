Premium Snooker Matthew Selt - Ding Junhui 11:29-14:59 Live

Ding 0-2 Selt (0-0)

Decent little cameo clearance of 33 to finish off the second frame. Selt is making the early running in this semi-final. He leads 2-0.

Ding 0-1 Selt (1-58)

Selt making good progress in this frame. Needs another red and colour and this will be heading 2-0 to the World No 31. In goes the black. Ding requires two snookers otherwise Selt doubles his advantage.

Ding 0-1 Selt (1-17)

Not sure if Ding attempted double on a red up and down the table, but he has left it over a pocket. Another chance for Selt to get moving in this second frame.

Ding 0-1 Selt (1-0)

Long red from Ding. Nice pot, but no colour to follow. Fair to say he has not yet had the run of the ball, but that can quickly change.

Ding 0-0 Selt (46-65)

Selt refuses a pot on red, but the decision to play safe pays off. Ding leaves red over middle bag. Chance to move 1-0 ahead. And he takes out the balls up to the black. Solid start from the Indian Open champion.

Ding 0-0 Selt (46-39)

Both men trying to get this frame won on the final red. Ding almost flukes it escaping from a snooker after Selt missed but got lucky.

Ding 0-0 Selt (46-36)

Turkish crowds loving this event. Big crowd engrossed by the action. Selt misses a red to middle, but produces fantastic long red seconds later.

Ding 0-0 Selt (38-1)

Up to 38 before Ding misses black off a spot. Unexpected error by the former Masters winner. First chance of the day for Selt.

Ding 0-0 Selt (23-0)

These men have met three times in their respective careers with Ding 2-1 clear. They last came across each other in the last 64 of the 2018 UK Championship with Ding emerging as a 6-5 winner.

Ding 0-0 Selt (7-0)

Boys on the baize. Ding tries to keep matters safe early on. Leaves a long tempter for Selt, but can't roll it in. Ding in the 21st semi-final of his career, but the first since he lifted the 2019 UK Championship. Nice little shot with rest to drop in a red and Ding has access to the table.

Ding 0-0 Selt (0-0)

Welcome back to the coastal city of Antalya for the first semi-final of the inaugural Turkish Masters. First up is Ding Junhui against Matthew Selt before Judd Trump and Shaun Murphy collide at 5pm GMT this evening. Should be another feast of riveting snooker ahead. Stay right here for LIVE updates.

