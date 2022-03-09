Premium Snooker Judd Trump - Chris Wakelin 03:39:03 Replay

Good evening and welcome back to our coverage of the Turkish Masters from Antalya! Tonight's action sees four time world champion John Higgins face Michael Holt for a place in the last-16. The 'Wizard of Wishaw' has won the last 10 meetings between the pair - can he enhance that record? Stick with us to find out!

Trump 5-3 Wakelin

We will return at 5pm for the evening session in Antalya with John Higgins meeting Michael Holt for a last-16 place. Thanks for joining us.

Around the tables

Iulian Boiko 1-5 Andrew Higginson

Jak Jones 5-4 Mark Allen

5-4 Mark Allen Ali Carter 5-1 Jamie Jones

5-1 Jamie Jones Chris Wakelin 3-5 Judd Trump

Trump 4-3 Wakelin (80-55)

Three-and-a-half hours of play, but Trump slots pink and is going through to the last 32 without making a 50 break. 47 his best of the day. He will face Liang Wenbo next.

Trump 4-3 Wakelin (73-55)

Trump coolly rolls in brown from distance. Nudges in blue and Wakelin needs a snooker otherwise Trump is going to run out a 5-3 winner.

Trump 4-3 Wakelin (64-55)

A stunning escape from a snooker by Trump before Wakelin sees a white bury itself in a middle pocket trying to cut in green. Trump sneaks the green in, but no brown to follow.

Trump 4-3 Wakelin (50-55)

A taut bout of safety to settle this frame. Five balls left. Whoever makes mistake on green is likely to lose frame.

Trump 4-3 Wakelin (50-55)

Error by Trump and the players are level before the colours as Wakelin slots red to a centre pocket.

Trump 4-3 Wakelin (37-49)

A fabulous Trump pot on a red down the table. Gives him chance to roll up behind brown. Wakelin tries to escape but hits yellow and leaves the red. Will this be Trump's winning counter attack?

Trump 4-3 Wakelin (24-49)

Wakelin short of winning line as he butchers a safety shot holding a 49-0 lead. Trump picks out a nice red to get his visit to table off and running, but can't open pack so just a safety shot coming up.

Trump 4-3 Wakelin (0-25)

Trump so close to a long red, but just fails to drop. First chance of frame falls to Wakelin as he bids to force a deciding frame.

Trump 4-2 Wakelin (1-63)

Wakelin closing in on a third frame of the day as red with rest drops. In goes another red to a smattering of applause. A miss on a red doesn't matter as Trump opts against chasing for one snooker. It is 4-3.

Trump 4-2 Wakelin (1-29)

Only 25 from Wakelin with chance to press on, but he returns to table with a fine cut on a red to yellow bag. Black still out of commission.

Trump 4-2 Wakelin (1-6)

Wakelin goes for a long red, but can't make it count. No damage done as Trump misses a black off the spot. A rueful smile because that was a glorious chance to get this frame and match won.

Trump 3-2 Wakelin (61-28)

This time Wakelin fails to hit green. Back to two snookers required, but Trump rolls in green and the concession comes. A 4-2 lead for Trump.

Trump 3-2 Wakelin (54-28)

Wakelin needing snookers otherwise he will be two down with a possible three frames remaining. Has certainly had his chances, but he gets one snooker back as Trump manages to go around the back of green without hitting it.

Trump 3-2 Wakelin (45-22)

Well, Trump on brink of a 4-2 advantage, but red to a middle bag seems to move off line on its way to the pocket. Trump can't believe that. So unfortunate. Hit a chalk mark or something.

Trump 3-2 Wakelin (1-0)

Off we go then with the sixth frame of a possible nine. Ali Carter will face Matthew Stevens in the last 32 after a 5-1 win over Jamie Jones.

Around the tables

Iulian Boiko 1-4 Andrew Higginson

Jak Jones 3-2 Mark Allen

Ali Carter 5-1 Jamie Jones

5-1 Jamie Jones Chris Wakelin 2-3 Judd Trump

Trump 2-2 Wakelin (80-32)

Another frame Wakelin could have won, but falls to Trump as he teases a long red into a top pocket. Superb pot. Trump with a 3-2 lead.

Trump 2-2 Wakelin (64-32)

One red left on table. A lead of 32 points for Trump with 35 points left up.

Trump 2-2 Wakelin (63-32)

Trump coming good at the right time, but the penultimate red does not drop from mid-range. Still life in this frame yet.

Trump 2-2 Wakelin (33-32)

Wakelin looking good, but from nowhere he throws in a shocker on a red as it hits the jaws. Both men seem to be attempting to find their best form in this match without any consistency.

Trump 2-2 Wakelin (19-0)

Only 19 from Trump early in this fifth frame, but a red stays up along top cushion. Wakelin invited to get hand on table.

Trump 2-2 Wakelin (12-0)

Best-of-five frame match essentially to reach the last 32. The winner of this will meet former UK finalist Liang Wenbo.

Trump 2-2 Wakelin (0-0)

This match is warming up nicely. Trump with 47 in this frame, but not enough. Wakelin clears to black and he is back at 2-2 at the mid-session interval.

Trump 2-1 Wakelin (47-34)

Trump attempts to slot a long-range red to continue his progress, but some way off and Wakelin has been granted opportunity to square this match at 2-2. One red on side cushion is developed. Chance of the counter.

Trump 2-1 Wakelin (8-29)

Opts to go into pack off blue and they have opened up splendidly well. Superb use of the swan neck to continue break. Back on black, but he knocks it high off the spot. Trump with chance to punish as he punches a red into centre bag.

Trump 2-1 Wakelin (0-16)

Trump tries and fails to ram home red from distance. Wakelin picks out red to centre pocket and he is back among them at the outset of this fourth frame.

Around the tables

Iulian Boiko 1-2 Andrew Higginson

Jak Jones 2-1 Mark Allen

Ali Carter 2-1 Jamie Jones

Chris Wakelin 1-2 Judd Trump

Trump 2-0 Wakelin (4-124)

A delightful break of 113 from Wakelin. He trails 2-1. Classy, classy stuff from the Rugby man, who will be feeling a lot more content about his predicament now he has a frame on the board.

Trump 2-0 Wakelin (4-76)

Trump not looking overly pleased with the goings on in his chair. This match heading for a 2-1 with one frame to play before the mid-session interval.

Trump 2-0 Wakelin (4-62)

This has been a decent contribution from Wakelin as knock reaches 51. Should win the frame at this visit.

Trump 2-0 Wakelin (4-29)

Wakelin handed another chance after a Trump escape from a snooker goes all wrong. Been here before in this contest, but the World No 63 should get his cue arm working at this visit.

Trump 2-0 Wakelin (4-11)

Real toil for Wakelin out there so far. Toiling to piece together a meaningful break to apply some pressure.

Trump 1-0 Wakelin (56-3)

Trump buries a red to a centre pocket. Wakelin has seen enough. A lead of 2-0 for the 22-time ranking event winner.

Trump 1-0 Wakelin (55-3)

Trump on the cusp of doubling his lead. Three reds left on the table and Wakelin chasing one snooker. Opts to knock the black ball safer on a side cushion.

Around the tables

Iulian Boiko 1-0 Andrew Higginson

Jak Jones 1-0 Mark Allen

Ali Carter 2-0 Jamie Jones

Chris Wakelin 0-1 Judd Trump

Trump 1-0 Wakelin (20-3)

The 2019 world champion with a fine cut on red to middle, but again just the snooker laid behind green. Another chance seconds later for Trump to get his scoring boots on at this visit.

Trump 1-0 Wakelin (14-3)

Trump opens up reds, but can't find position on a colour from a red to middle pocket. Wakelin in a spot of bother behind the green as Trump lays a nice snooker.

Trump 0-0 Wakelin (65-41)

No miracle escape for Wakelin. Largely forgettable frame, but Trump leads 1-0 in this second-round match.

Trump 0-0 Wakelin (59-41)

Wakelin chasing one snooker on pink and black. A tall order at any stage, but particularly with only two balls left up.

Trump 0-0 Wakelin (46-36)

A very scrappy frame, but Trump ahead and lays a timely snooker. Wakelin escapes, but leaves the red. Chance for Trump to take a 1-0 lead.

Trump 0-0 Wakelin (33-36)

Trump with his third obvious miss of the frame, but Wakelin does likewise. Plenty of misses in this opener.

Trump 0-0 Wakelin (14-36)

Wakelin reaches 36 before a black off the spot refuses to drop. Bad miss with the balls at his mercy. Trump back in the frame here.

Trump 0-0 Wakelin (5-28)

Well, this is a sound chance for Wakelin to make an early statement. Trump fails to slide in a red to a middle pocket. And Wakelin left to decide how he is going to compile this break. Frame-winning chance you would have to say..

Trump 0-0 Wakelin (1-0)

Bit of a safety error by Wakelin. Reds developing quite nicely, but Trump can't slot red to a top pocket. Half-chance gone.

A few results from this morning's action with Jack Lisowski edging out Martin O'Donnell on the final black of a nine-frame epic. And Matthew Stevens winning the all-Welsh duel with Mark Williams in Antalya.

Turkish Masters last-64 results

Jack Lisowski 5-4 Martin O'Donnell

Liang Wenbo 5-2 Joe Perry

Matthew Stevens 5-3 Mark Williams

Hossein Vafaei 5-3 Ben Woollaston

Wu Yize 5-0 Aaron Hill

Trump 0-0 Wakelin (0-0)

Trump gets the ball rolling in this match...

Trump 0-0 Wakelin (0-0)

This match is for a last-32 spot. Trump holds the lead 9-0 in the career head-to-heads, but there have been a few close encounters. None more so than in the last 32 of the 2018 World Championship when the World No 3 completed a 10-9 win. Wakelin recovered from trailing 8-4 to level at 9-9 before Trump edged the decider. They last came across each other in the last 64 of the UK Championship in November with the Juddernaut winning 6-3. Could be an interesting encounter in Turkey.

Welcome back

Hello and welcome back to more of Eurosport's live coverage of the 2022 Turkish Masters.

Today, Judd Trump and John Higgins are among the stars in action. Trump plays this afternoon against Chris Wakelin before Higgins faces Michael Holt in the evening session.

Today the big news from the Turkish Masters has less to do with the action on the baize itself...

'My behaviour was totally out of order' – Milkins faces fine after birthday bash turns sour

Robert Milkins faces disciplinary action from snooker chiefs after a faces disciplinary action from snooker chiefs after a boozy VIP birthday bash turned sour at a ceremony to launch the Turkish Masters in Antalya.

Ding Junhui from 4-1 up on Tuesday at the inaugural event less than 48 hours after he was apparently rushed to his hospital to have his stomach pumped due to excess boozing, The world No. 44 lost 5-4 to former UK holderfrom 4-1 up on Tuesday at the inaugural event less than 48 hours after he was apparently rushed to his hospital to have his stomach pumped due to excess boozing, according to The Sun

The tabloid newspaper also claims Milkins – who is nicknamed 'The Milkman' and chooses 'I am a Cider Drinker' by The Worzels as his walk-on music – became involved in verbal exchanges with players, guests and WPBSA chairman Jason Ferguson on Sunday's red-carpet bash at the Nirvana Cosmopolitan Hotel, host of the tournament.

Milkins was taken to hospital by his fellow professional Jimmy Robertson after falling and cutting his chin in the hotel toilets.

“I drank far too much, and something happened. I genuinely don’t know exactly what and cannot remember details – I was in a state where I didn’t know where I was," Milkins is quoted as saying to the paper.

“It was my birthday and I had been drinking for a long time, but that is no excuse and I know that. I don’t know why, I did all this when I was in my 20s.

“I don’t remember what happened with the hotel guests or Jason Ferguson – none of it. I can only apologise to any guests I offended that night. I wouldn’t have known who it was.

“And I have apologised to the organisers and the hotel. It is the first time snooker has come to Turkey, and my behaviour was totally out of order.

When I got to the toilet I lost my legs and think I hit my chin on the sink or the ground, cutting it open. I was almost knocked out, and I’m pretty sure I have broken ribs.

“If I had my stomach pumped I don’t remember that either. And Jimmy Robertson, who I was sharing with, brought me back.

“It was touch and go whether or not I would be thrown out of the tournament before I even played my match today. I told them I didn’t really want to be here after what happened.

“I love it here, I have been on holiday here before and I just hope they let me back and didn’t come here looking to upset anyone. I have to move on.

“I can understand why people are embarrassed and concerned and I will have to take whatever punishment I receive. It won’t be happening again, anyway.

“I don’t care about myself these days, I only play to try and support my kids at the moment. And I have let them down as well, which is the worst and most important bit.

“I really can’t afford a big fine anyway if that’s what I get if you look at what I have earned this season, I’d have to pay it in instalments.

“Whatever I say now won’t make it right. Maybe it was karma for me to then lose 5-4 after being 4-1 up against Ding. In the match I played well to get the big lead.”

Trump seals emphatic win over Georgiou

