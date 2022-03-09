Premium Snooker Judd Trump - Chris Wakelin 12:28-15:28 Live

Trump 2-2 Wakelin (19-0)

Only 19 from Trump early in this fifth frame, but a red stays up along top cushion. Wakelin invited to get hand on table.

Trump 2-2 Wakelin (12-0)

Best-of-five frame match esentially to reach the last 32. The winner of this will meet former UK finalist Liang Wenbo.

Trump 2-2 Wakelin (0-0)

This match is warming up nicely. Trump with 47 in this frame, but not enough. Wakelin clears to black and he is back at 2-2 at the mid-session interval.

Trump 2-1 Wakelin (47-34)

Trump attempts to slot a long-range red to continue his progress, but some way off and Wakelin has been granted opportunity to square this match at 2-2. One red on side cushion is developed. Chance of the counter.

Trump 2-1 Wakelin (8-29)

Opts to go into pack off blue and they have opened up splendidly well. Superb use of the swan neck to continue break. Back on black, but he knocks it high off the spot. Trump with chance to punish as he punches a red into centre bag.

Trump 2-1 Wakelin (0-16)

Trump tries and fails to ram home red from distance. Wakelin picks out red to centre pocket and he is back among them at the outset of this fourth frame.

Around the tables

Iulian Boiko 1-2 Andrew Higginson

Jak Jones 2-1 Mark Allen

Ali Carter 2-1 Jamie Jones

Chris Wakelin 1-2 Judd Trump

Trump 2-0 Wakelin (4-124)

A delightful break of 113 from Wakelin. He trails 2-1. Classy, classy stuff from the Rugby man, who will be feeling a lot more content about his predicament now he has a frame on the board.

Trump 2-0 Wakelin (4-76)

Trump not looking overly pleased with the goings on in his chair. This match heading for a 2-1 with one frame to play before the mid-session interval.

Trump 2-0 Wakelin (4-62)

This has been a decent contribution from Wakelin as knock reaches 51. Should win the frame at this visit.

Trump 2-0 Wakelin (4-29)

Wakelin handed another chance after a Trump escape from a snooker goes all wrong. Been here before in this contest, but the World No 63 should get his cue arm working at this visit.

Trump 2-0 Wakelin (4-11)

Real toil for Wakelin out there so far. Toiling to piece together a meaningful break to apply some pressure.

Trump 1-0 Wakelin (56-3)

Trump buries a red to a centre pocket. Wakelin has seen enough. A lead of 2-0 for the 22-time ranking event winner.

Trump 1-0 Wakelin (55-3)

Trump on the cusp of doubling his lead. Three reds left on the table and Wakelin chasing one snooker. Opts to knock the black ball safer on a side cushion.

Around the tables

Iulian Boiko 1-0 Andrew Higginson

Jak Jones 1-0 Mark Allen

Ali Carter 2-0 Jamie Jones

Chris Wakelin 0-1 Judd Trump

Trump 1-0 Wakelin (20-3)

The 2019 world champion with a fine cut on red to middle, but again just the snooker laid behind green. Another chance seconds later for Trump to get his scoring boots on at this visit.

Trump 1-0 Wakelin (14-3)

Trump opens up reds, but can't find position on a colour from a red to middle pocket. Wakelin in a spot of bother behind the green as Trump lays a nice snooker.

Trump 0-0 Wakelin (65-41)

No miracle escape for Wakelin. Largely forgettable frame, but Trump leads 1-0 in this second-round match.

Trump 0-0 Wakelin (59-41)

Wakelin chasing one snooker on pink and black. A tall order at any stage, but particularly with only two balls left up.

Trump 0-0 Wakelin (46-36)

A very scrappy frame, but Trump ahead and lays a timely snooker. Wakelin escapes, but leaves the red. Chance for Trump to take a 1-0 lead.

Trump 0-0 Wakelin (33-36)

Trump with his third obvious miss of the frame, but Wakelin does likewise. Plenty of misses in this opener.

Trump 0-0 Wakelin (14-36)

Wakelin reaches 36 before a black off the spot refuses to drop. Bad miss with the balls at his mercy. Trump back in the frame here.

Trump 0-0 Wakelin (5-28)

Well, this is a sound chance for Wakelin to make an early statement. Trump fails to slide in a red to a middle pocket. And Wakelin left to decide how he is going to compile this break. Frame-winning chance you would have to say..

Trump 0-0 Wakelin (1-0)

Bit of a safety error by Wakelin. Reds developing quite nicely, but Trump can't slot red to a top pocket. Half-chance gone.

A few results from this morning's action with Jack Lisowski edging out Martin O'Donnell on the final black of a nine-frame epic. And Matthew Stevens winning the all-Welsh duel with Mark Williams in Antalya.

Turkish Masters last-64 results

Jack Lisowski 5-4 Martin O'Donnell

Liang Wenbo 5-2 Joe Perry

Matthew Stevens 5-3 Mark Williams

Hossein Vafaei 5-3 Ben Woollaston

Wu Yize 5-0 Aaron Hill

Trump 0-0 Wakelin (0-0)

Trump gets the ball rolling in this match...

Trump 0-0 Wakelin (0-0)

This match is for a last-32 spot. Trump holds the lead 9-0 in the career head-to-heads, but there have been a few close encounters. None more so than in the last 32 of the 2018 World Championship when the World No 3 completed a 10-9 win. Wakelin recovered from trailing 8-4 to level at 9-9 before Trump edged the decider. They last came across each other in the last 64 of the UK Championship in November with the Juddernaut winning 6-3. Could be an interesting encounter in Turkey.

Welcome back

Hello and welcome back to more of Eurosport's live coverage of the 2022 Turkish Masters.

Today, Judd Trump and John Higgins are among the stars in action. Trump plays this afternoon against Chris Wakelin before Higgins faces Michael Holt in the evening session.

Today the big news from the Turkish Masters has less to do with the action on the baize itself...

'My behaviour was totally out of order' – Milkins faces fine after birthday bash turns sour

Robert Milkins faces disciplinary action from snooker chiefs after a faces disciplinary action from snooker chiefs after a boozy VIP birthday bash turned sour at a ceremony to launch the Turkish Masters in Antalya.

Ding Junhui from 4-1 up on Tuesday at the inaugural event less than 48 hours after he was apparently rushed to his hospital to have his stomach pumped due to excess boozing, The world No. 44 lost 5-4 to former UK holderfrom 4-1 up on Tuesday at the inaugural event less than 48 hours after he was apparently rushed to his hospital to have his stomach pumped due to excess boozing, according to The Sun

The tabloid newspaper also claims Milkins – who is nicknamed 'The Milkman' and chooses 'I am a Cider Drinker' by The Worzels as his walk-on music – became involved in verbal exchanges with players, guests and WPBSA chairman Jason Ferguson on Sunday's red-carpet bash at the Nirvana Cosmopolitan Hotel, host of the tournament.

Milkins was taken to hospital by his fellow professional Jimmy Robertson after falling and cutting his chin in the hotel toilets.

“I drank far too much, and something happened. I genuinely don’t know exactly what and cannot remember details – I was in a state where I didn’t know where I was," Milkins is quoted as saying to the paper.

“It was my birthday and I had been drinking for a long time, but that is no excuse and I know that. I don’t know why, I did all this when I was in my 20s.

“I don’t remember what happened with the hotel guests or Jason Ferguson – none of it. I can only apologise to any guests I offended that night. I wouldn’t have known who it was.

“And I have apologised to the organisers and the hotel. It is the first time snooker has come to Turkey, and my behaviour was totally out of order.

When I got to the toilet I lost my legs and think I hit my chin on the sink or the ground, cutting it open. I was almost knocked out, and I’m pretty sure I have broken ribs.

“If I had my stomach pumped I don’t remember that either. And Jimmy Robertson, who I was sharing with, brought me back.

“It was touch and go whether or not I would be thrown out of the tournament before I even played my match today. I told them I didn’t really want to be here after what happened.

“I love it here, I have been on holiday here before and I just hope they let me back and didn’t come here looking to upset anyone. I have to move on.

“I can understand why people are embarrassed and concerned and I will have to take whatever punishment I receive. It won’t be happening again, anyway.

“I don’t care about myself these days, I only play to try and support my kids at the moment. And I have let them down as well, which is the worst and most important bit.

“I really can’t afford a big fine anyway if that’s what I get if you look at what I have earned this season, I’d have to pay it in instalments.

“Whatever I say now won’t make it right. Maybe it was karma for me to then lose 5-4 after being 4-1 up against Ding. In the match I played well to get the big lead.”

Trump seals emphatic win over Georgiou

