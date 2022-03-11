Premium Snooker Turkish Masters | Higgins John - 08:00-11:00 Live

Higgins blitzes Holt to power into the last 16 of Turkish Masters

Judd Trump dug deep to win the final four frames to beat Liang Wenbo 5-4 and book his place in the last-16 of the Turkish Masters.

The world No. 3’s lean spell looked set to continue as Liang ran through four frames on the spin to lead 4-1.

But Liang felt the pressure with the winning line in sight and his errors handed Trump the chance to counter and he did so to perfection to make it seven wins on the spin against the Chinese player.

Today's schedule

Last-16

08:00 - Lu Ning v Martin Gould

08:00 - Thepchaiya Un-Nooh v Matthew Selt

08:00 - John Higgins v Graeme Dott

08:00 - Si Jiahui v Ding Junhui

12:30 - Oliver Lines v Yan Bingtao

12:30 - Jak Jones v Shaun Murphy

12:30 - Ali Carter v Sam Craigie

12:30 - Zhou Yuelong v Judd Trump

- - -

