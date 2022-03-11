Premium Snooker John Higgins - Graeme Dott 03:34:25 Replay

Around the tables

Last-16 latest

08:00 - Lu Ning 4-5 Martin Gould

08:00 - Thepchaiya Un-Nooh 5 -1 Matthew Selt

-1 Matthew Selt 08:00 - John Higgins 4-5 Graeme Dott

08:00 - Si Jiahui 4-5 Ding Junhui

12:30 - Oliver Lines 2-1 Yan Bingtao

12:30 - Jak Jones 0-1 Shaun Murphy

12:30 - Ali Carter 1-0 Sam Craigie

12:30 - Zhou Yuelong 2-1 Judd Trump

Trump 0-2 Zhou (72-1)

Trump declares on 71. More than enough to reduce the gap to 2-1. One more frame before the mid-session break.

Trump 0-2 Zhou (63-1)

Much, much more like the Judd Trump we have come to expect. One fabulous long red to start the break and he is going to dish up in one visit. Classic play from the 22-time ranking event winner. Battle is joined.

Trump 0-2 Zhou (20-1)

Trump with a searing long red to give himself first opportunity after a tight safety joust.

Trump 0-2 Zhou (1-1)

Long red by Zhou, but butchers the yellow trying to screw back. Trump powers in a red, but no colour to follow as black ends up on bottom cushion. Zhou has lost all three of their career meetings with Trump a 5-0 winner against Zhou in the last 16 of the German Masters in January.

Trump 0-1 Zhou (0-126)

A 91 knock from Zhou sees him move 2-0 ahead. Work to be done by Trump if he is to survive in this event, but he hit back from 4-1 behind against Liang Wenbo last night in a 5-4 win. Would be foolish to rule him out.

Trump 0-1 Zhou (0-100)

Nice chance for Zhou to clear the table. Possible 98 break available for the young Chinese professional.

Trump 0-1 Zhou (0-71)

Would be fair to say Trump has not had the rub of the green so far in this opening 40 minutes or so. Zhou with a glorious chance to move two to the good after his opponent fails to hole a long red. Zhou cashes in with a long red before starting to mop up the balls.

Trump 0-1 Zhou (0-35)

Nice roll of a red into a top pocket by Zhou and he is away again in this second frame. Plays a brilliant recovery shot bridging over a red to pot another red and land on the blue. Classy shot, but he then misses a mid-range red seconds later. No huge breaks yet as Trump tries to sink a red to a centre pocket, but narrowly fails.

Trump 0-0 Zhou (17-57)

Both men have had chances in this frame, but looks like Zhou is going to take it out. Lovely positional shot on green to red is followed by red and blue. 40 clear with 35 up, but Trump has seen enough. A 1-0 lead for Zhou.

Dott edges Higgins in all-Scottish battle

The 2006 world champion is hitting the ball well in Turkey. Next up for him is Ding Junhui in the last eight tonight.

Trump 0-0 Zhou (17-47)

A shocker from Zhou as he fails to sink a straight blue off the spot, but only 16 from Trump in response. Zhou still alive in this opening frame.

Trump 0-0 Zhou (1-38)

A nice little cameo effort from Zhou Yuelong of 38 from a poor Trump break-off shot, but the Juddernaut picks out a long red to show he is also in fine fettle. This match could be an absolute corker as both men bid to reach the last eight. First to five frames will progress.

Judd Trump dug deep to win the final four frames to beat Liang Wenbo 5-4 and book his place in the last-16 of the Turkish Masters.

The world No. 3’s lean spell looked set to continue as Liang ran through four frames on the spin to lead 4-1.

But Liang felt the pressure with the winning line in sight and his errors handed Trump the chance to counter and he did so to perfection to make it seven wins on the spin against the Chinese player.

Today's schedule

Last-16

08:00 - Lu Ning v Martin Gould

08:00 - Thepchaiya Un-Nooh v Matthew Selt

08:00 - John Higgins v Graeme Dott

08:00 - Si Jiahui v Ding Junhui

12:30 - Oliver Lines v Yan Bingtao

12:30 - Jak Jones v Shaun Murphy

12:30 - Ali Carter v Sam Craigie

12:30 - Zhou Yuelong v Judd Trump

