Matthew Stevens 4-5 Ali Carter

Yuan SiJun 2-5 Sam Craigie

Zhou Yuelong 3-3 Luca Brecel

Liang Wenbo 4-5 Judd Trump

Trump 5-4 Liang

Trump will face Zhou Yuelong or Luca Brecel in the last 16. We will be back with that match from 12:30pm GMT on Friday afternoon.

Trump 4-4 Liang (72-0)

A classy break of 72 from Trump. Liang throws the cue at a longish red. But doesn't drop and he offers the handshake to Trump, who comes from 4-1 down to compete a 5-4 triumph. Superb recovery from the World No 3.

Trump 4-4 Liang (66-0)

Trump with seven reds left on table. All there for the taking. Almost over the line. And it could be a century to finish.

Trump 4-4 Liang (23-0)

Liang butchers a long cut on a red. Was not easy, but he leaves the door open for Trump. Will Liang get back to the table?

Matthew Stevens 4-4 Ali Carter

Yuan SiJun 2-4 Sam Craigie

Zhou Yuelong 3-2 Luca Brecel

Liang Wenbo 4-4 Judd Trump

Trump 3-4 Liang (68-26)

We are heading for the final frame. Liang pushed boat out for a long red. Nowhere near it. And sticks the game up for Judd. 4-4.

Trump 3-4 Liang (54-26)

A lead of 16 points, but final red remains on table. Liang fails to escape from a snooker and leaves a free ball. Lead goes to 28 with 35 left on table.

Trump 3-4 Liang (34-26)

Breathtaking long red from Trump. Thumping long red by the Juddernaut. Are we heading for a decider? Trump with chance to level at 4-4.

Trump 3-4 Liang (15-26)

Liang forced to take on a green into the green pocket with no pink and black. Mid-range chance, but just slashes at it in an attempt to generate power. No easy chance for Trump after the miss.

Trump 3-4 Liang (15-18)

All getting very tense out there. Both players can almost reach out and touch the last 16. Trump with a fine safety shot up and down the table. Back into baulk. Liang reacts by draining a corking long red. Now, these are big moments..

Trump 2-4 Liang (72-57)

Fantastic clearance to the black from Trump. He trails 4-3. One loose safety shot by Liang proves so costly as he failed to get a snooker behind black. We head for the eighth frame of a possible nine.

Trump 2-4 Liang (44-57)

Liang manages to get himself 13 points clear. Not the greatest of safety shots. One red left on the table. And Trump slots the long cut on red. Brilliant shot. Looks like Trump is going to close to 4-3 behind.

Trump 2-4 Liang (44-31)

Trump misses red on 44 along top cushion, Liang back at table after missing cut on a red. Trump can't punish. Chance to reduce the arrears in this frame.

Trump 2-4 Liang (29-0)

59 from Trump in closing to 2-4 behind and he is first to the punch in this frame after Liang plays a poor safety shot. Double kiss on red leaves Trump an easy starter. Is the momentum changing?

Trump 1-4 Liang (100-17)

Error by Liang and this is likely to cost him the frame as Trump rolls in a blue. In and out of baulk via blue to land on red. Trump back to 4-2 behind as he halts the Liang charge.

Trump 1-4 Liang (41-17)

Another blistering long ranger from Liang, but quickly out of position again. Trump with a handy lead, but four reds out in the open.

Trump 1-4 Liang (28-9)

Fine opening red from Liang, but he misses a black off the spot when he seemed poised to continue scoring. Trump granted some valuable table time.

Matthew Stevens 3-1 Ali Carter

Yuan SiJun 2-2 Sam Craigie

Zhou Yuelong 1-1 Luca Brecel

Liang Wenbo 4-1 Judd Trump

Trump 1-4 Liang (0-0)

The winner of this match will meet Zhou Yuelong or Luca Brecel in the last 16. Looking like Liang at the moment. Trump needs all four frames to survive.

Trump 1-3 Liang (12-122)

A sparkling run of 118 from Liang. Simply unplayable at the moment. One frame away from the last 16.

Trump 1-3 Liang (12-67)

What a chance this is for a 4-1 lead. Liang is playing close to the peak of his powers. Break moves to 63. Liang is not looking behind him.

Trump 1-3 Liang (12-18)

Trump fails with a fine cut on a red and the white heads down a middle bag. Bit unfortunate, but Liang has been left an easy starter and that could spell bad news.

Trump 1-3 Liang (12-5)

Liang attempts to pick out a long red. A fair bit off the potting angle and Trump is handed an early chance in the fifth frame to get his cue arm working.

Trump 1-2 Liang (1-96)

A red along top cushion just stays up. So close, but a lovely 96 from Liang. He leads 3-1.

Trump 1-2 Liang (1-81)

Is going to be a 3-1 lead for Liang at the mid-session interval. Could also be a century coming up for the former UK finalist.

Trump 1-2 Liang (1-38)

Trump started like a house on fire, but Liang is on fire at the moment. Growing in confidence and chance to win frame at this visit.

Trump 1-2 Liang (1-8)

Brilliant long red lands in pocket, but then Trump can't hole a tough black off the spot. Was tricky cueing. Liang out of his chair with some intent.

Trump 1-1 Liang (0-93)

A break of 55 from Liang and a 2-1 lead. Looks like this could be quite a taut and tight contest in the race to reach the last 16.

Trump 1-1 Liang (0-62)

So Trump manages to get black into play, but brings out the reds too. That is a big error. Should be a 2-1 lead for Liang.

Trump 1-1 Liang (0-38)

A lot of balls potted for a break of 38. Trump would like to get black into play if he gets a chance.

Trump 1-1 Liang (0-27)

Liang picking up from where he left off in the third frame. Playing some deft little shots to keep this break progressing with black out of commission.

Trump 1-0 Liang (41-84)

Liang levels up matters at 1-1 with some ease. Both men seem to be hitting the ball sweetly so far. Nicely poised this contest.

Trump 1-0 Liang (41-55)

Aggressive starter from Liang on a potted red and this is an obvious chance to close out frame at this visit.

Trump 1-0 Liang (41-44)

Deficit down to only seven points as Trump runs the white ball safe. And another four is added after Liang misses a red attempting a fine clip back to baulk.

Trump 1-0 Liang (19-44)

Sublime trademark long red by Trump. Doesn't touch the sides. Lands on blue and this is a serious opportunity to mount the counter attack.

Trump 1-0 Liang (8-44)

Decent lead for Liang, but far from insurmountable. The former English Open winner breaks down after slotting black. Split on pack never went to plan.

Trump 1-0 Liang (8-29)

Trump tried and failed to slot a plant from distance, but no damage done as Liang is forced to run safe. Trump then twice fails to escape from a snooker before Liang rolls in a red to a centre pocket. Super shot from Liang and chance to build a lead.

Matthew Stevens 0-0 Ali Carter

Yuan SiJun 1-0 Sam Craigie

Zhou Yuelong 0-0 Luca Brecel

Liang Wenbo 0-1 Judd Trump

Trump 0-0 Liang (116-13)

Magical break-building from Trump. Rolls in 116 with ease. Highest break against Chris Wakelin was only 47 in a 5-3 win yesterday. Looks a different figure today.

Trump 0-0 Liang (64-13)

Few fine recovery pots from Trump and this is looking good for 1-0 to the 2019 world champion.

Trump 0-0 Liang (49-13)

Trump among the balls in this opening frame. Liang tried to roll a red down table to the green pocket, but didn't really give the pot a chance. Too much pace. Wonder what the Juddernaut will contribute from this visit? Looking quite energised at the table. Splits reds and this could be a quick kill.

Trump 0-0 Liang (0-0)

Almost ready to get the balls rolling with the evening session in Antalya. Last of the last-32 matches coming up.

Andrew Higginson 3-5 Oliver Lines

Yan Bingtao 5-4 Elliot Slessor

5-4 Elliot Slessor Hossein Vafaei 4-5 Jak Jones

Jimmy Robertson 3-5 Shaun Murphy

Murphy 5-3 Robertson

So this one is all over, but the next match is coming up in an hour's time with Judd Trump facing Liang Wenbo. Jak Jones will meet Murphy in the last 16 on Friday.

Murphy 4-3 Robertson (80-14)

Magnificent long potting by Murphy has been the key to this victory. Brilliant finish from a genuine talent. Robertson will rue his missed chances, but Murphy saw it out in style in the end. He wins 5-3.

Murphy 4-3 Robertson (57-7)

Murphy in the driving seat in the eighth frame. Looks like he is going to finally clamber over the line.

Murphy 3-3 Robertson (83-1)

Two scoring visits for Murphy and quick kill for a 4-3 advantage. Match has been running for three hours. Murphy chasing one more frame then.

Murphy 3-3 Robertson (46-1)

All very cagey until Murphy picks out a red to a middle pocket. Under normal circumstances, would fancy Shaun to crack on with a decent break at this visit. Another error by Robertson could cost him this seventh frame.

Murphy 3-2 Robertson (0-96)

Much more like it from Robertson. Got in early and scored heavily. Best break of the day from the World No 28. Superb stuff to level at 3-3. A classy run of 95. Nothing between them in the race to five frames.

Murphy 3-2 Robertson (0-27)

Been here a few times before today, but first chance of the frame again falls to JImbo. Vital that he makes a meaningful break, but we've also said that today.

Andrew Higginson 3-3 Oliver Lines

Yan Bingtao 2-2 Elliot Slessor

Hossein Vafaei 4-2 Jak Jones

Jimmy Robertson 2-3 Shaun Murphy

Murphy 2-2 Robertson (73-64)

Another epic and edgy frame. Both men with so many chances to make the winning thrust, but Murphy again profits at the business end as he sinks brown, blue and pink to edge 3-2 clear. Robertson will rue the opportunities that he has squandered if he loses this match.

Murphy 2-2 Robertson (54-56)

Robertson two points clear on the final four colours. Chance to roll in brown, but a bit off from distance. Safety very much the key asset here.

Murphy 2-2 Robertson (54-47)

A game of cue ball cat-and-mouse out there. Three reds left up and being moved around the table with safety the key for both men. Robertson ends the stalemate with a couple of the reds dropping.

Murphy 2-2 Robertson (54-31)

Murphy playing some lovely little nudges and cannons to develop reds. Over the 50 mark with a lead of 27 points and final three reds tied up. But he misses a fine nick on red to hand four points back.

Murphy 2-2 Robertson (33-27)

Murphy returning to the table after Robertson blunders with safety attempt. Fine recovery shot by Murphy on pink to centre bag to move ahead in frame.

Murphy 2-2 Robertson (0-27)

Robertson gets first go at the reds in the fifth frame after Murphy misses long red attempt, but again a modest lead when he leaves table. Red down table to yellow pocket fails to find mark.

Murphy 2-2 Robertson (0-0)

Robertson breaks off in the fifth frame of a possible nine. Winner of this will meet Hossein Vafaei or Jak Jones in last 16.

Latest from the other last-32 matches taking place this afternoon in Antalya.

Andrew Higginson 1-2 Oliver Lines

Yan Bingtao 1-1 Elliot Slessor

Hossein Vafaei 2-2 Jak Jones

Jimmy Robertson 2-2 Shaun Murphy

Murphy 1-2 Robertson (114-8)

91 from Murphy. Classy break as he clicked into gear and he is level at 2-2. Could easily have trailed 4-0. Suspect Robertson has missed a trick here with Murphy toiling to find himself early on.

Murphy 1-2 Robertson (29-1)

Lovely long red by Murphy. Much more like it from him, but he then miscues with the rest trying to hole a red. Didn't see that coming, but he is back at the table with a fine long red down the table to green pocket moments later.

Murphy 1-1 Robertson (13-72)

This frame finally over. All a bit of struggle, but Robertson doing just enough to stay ahead of the World No 10 as he takes out the requisite balls to win the third frame. One more frame before the interval.

Murphy 1-1 Robertson (5-56)

Robertson again miles in front of Murphy, but somehow squanders chance to chip in a red. Chances continue to come and go for Robertson.

Murphy 1-1 Robertson (0-42)

A fairly modest contribution of only 42 from Robertson as a red with rest stays out. This is like old-school 1980s snooker. Making 40 or 50 before running for cover.

Murphy 1-1 Robertson (0-37)

A fluked plant to middle by Robertson sees a red disappear. In goes tricky cut on a black and Robertson is off and running again. Chances in all three of these opening frames.

Murphy 1-1 Robertson (0-0)

Murphy yet to get moving in this match, but will be thrilled to be level at 1-1.

Murphy 0-1 Robertson (55-53)

Error by Murphy to leave blue over the pocket. Robertson astonishingly can't clip in the blue. What a miss that is and Murphy pounces to take out blue, pink and black for an enormous black-ball steal. Could be a huge turning point in this match. We are level at 1-1.

Murphy 0-1 Robertson (37-53)

Murphy powers in a brown, but no blue to follow. Robertson still seeking out one more ball.

Murphy 0-1 Robertson (33-53)

Mid-range Robertson brown rattles the jaws of a pocket at the top end of table. Frame still alive.

Murphy 0-1 Robertson (33-53)

Robertson on the cusp of a 2-0 lead, but he can't get position from green to brown. And he only requires brown to leave his opponent chasing a snooker. Brown behind blue at the moment in baulk.

Murphy 0-1 Robertson (33-21)

Robertson sees white clip red before following red down the hole. Murphy responds with a pinpoint long red and he has a chance to make a few, but sees red rattle in the green jaws.

Murphy 0-1 Robertson (5-10)

Another blistering long Robertson red and he frees the black at the same time. Delightful shot. What can he make at this visit?

Murphy 0-1 Robertson (5-9)

Neither man yet to fully settle, but Roberson has potted some eye-catching balls.

Murphy 0-1 Robertson (5-4)

Another fine long red by Robertson, but he misses a short-range effort seconds later. Murphy then drops in a poor safety shot.

Murphy 0-0 Robertson (0-92)

Robertson wins the opener in the race to five frames. A few results from this morning's action in Antalya.

Turkish Masters last-32 results

Wu Yize 4-5 Lu Ning

Jack Lisowski 4-5 Martin Gould

Jordan Brown 1-5 Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

Ding Junhui 5-3 Kyren Wilson

Murphy 0-0 Robertson (0-74)

Safety blunder by last year's world finalist as he careers into the reds and that is likely to cost Murphy the frame.

Murphy 0-0 Robertson (0-62)

If you keep potting balls, you keep control of the table. Robertson not doing this in one visit, but is in the driving seat with a strong lead.

Murphy 0-0 Robertson (0-27)

Jimbo with a couple of crunching long reds to remain viable in this frame. A confident start from the Bexhill man.

Murphy 0-0 Robertson (0-11)

Nice opening red from Robertson. Rolled that in from distance. Early opportunity for the former European Masters winner.

Murphy 0-0 Robertson (0-0)

2005 world champion Shaun Murphy bids to reach the last 16 of this event. He has faced Jimmy Robertson four times in his career and has won the lot including a 6-3 win in the last 32 of the 2017 UK Championship, the year when Murphy reached the final in York. They last met in the last 16 of the 2018 Champion of Champions with Murphy claiming a 4-2 victory.

Welcome back

Hello and welcome back to more of Eurosport's live coverage of the 2022 Turkish Masters.

Today, Judd Trump and Shaun Murphy are among the stars in action. Trump plays later in the day against Liang Wenbo but before that, Murphy is up against Jimmy Robertson in the afternoon session.

Both are eyeing a last-16 place where they could join John Higgins who eased his way into the third round.

Higgins blitzes Holt to power into the last 16 of Turkish Masters

John Higgins breezed into the last-16 of the Turkish Masters, as Michael Holt’s woes continued in Antalya.

While Higgins is playing some of the best snooker of his career at the age of 46, Holt’s struggles for form continue.

Holt, who saw his points for winning the Shoot Out a couple of years ago come off, is fighting to retain his tour card. A 5-0 defeat in Turkey has not aided his cause and he now sits at 68 in the world.

