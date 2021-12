Snooker

UK Championship 2021: ‘Surely the best he's ever played!’ - Luca Brecel ends Kyren Wilson win with stunning clearance

Luca Brecel produced some blistering snooker to book his place in his first Triple Crown final with a 6-4 victory over Kyren Wilson at the UK Championship. And the 'Belgian Bullet' left the best until last on Saturday.

00:01:28, 15 minutes ago