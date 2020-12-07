Neil Robertson edged a tense final-frame decider to win a third UK Championship title after an error-strewn final that finished at 00:54am local time.

Robertson and Trump had cruised into the final with lightning breaks and impressive potting, but they both wilted under the Marshall Arena lights in Milton Keynes, which played host to the tournament instead of York due to the coronavirus situation.

UK Championship 'What a fantastic shot - look at this!' – Trump hides nerves to sink long pink 3 HOURS AGO

In a final frame that stretched beyond an hour, Trump earned the chance to win it, only to miss the final pink and hand Robertson the latest of reprieves. The Australian made no mistake.

More to follow.

UK Championship 'Brilliant pot!' – Trump steals 'epic' 51-minute frame 3 HOURS AGO