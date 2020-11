Snooker

UK Championship snooker 2020 - Ronnie O’Sullivan: Iconic Diego Maradona had the world in his hands

Ronnie O’Sullivan paid tribute to Diego Maradona after The Rocket beat Leo Fernandez at the UK Championship. The six-time world champion said Maradona had re-framed what was possible in a sporting sphere.

00:01:19, 63 views, 2 hours ago