Snooker

UK Championship snooker 2020 - Mark Selby on Neil Robertson defeat: 'I didn't do much wrong'

Mark Selby says he 'didn't do much wrong' in his defeat to Neil Robertson. After coming into this titanic quarter-final tussle in fine form, a superb Robertson showed no sign of slowing down as he ruthlessly dispatched Mark Selby at the UK Championship to storm into the semi-finals, where he will face Zhou Yuelong in the last four.

