Everyone loves a fluke, particularly a wild one. Neil Robertson's face made it very clear that Zhou Yuelong had achieved the latter on Saturday.

Trailing by 45-62 in the third frame, Zhou somehow managed to pot the blue after a length-of-the-table hit-and-hope safety attempt.

Not only did the shot get him out of a tricky snooker at a crucial point in the frame, it also allowed him to subsequently clean up.

Robertson was left to simply watch on in disbelief - and look ever-so-slightly mad about it all.

"Wow, what a moment that could be!" exclaimed David Hendon on commentary for Eurosport.

The mother of all flukes could just have turned this match around!

"It's won him the frame. Robertson had the blue initially for the frame."

The fluke, in actual fact, did little to deter or slow down the Australian former world champion, who continued to rack up a commanding lead in the match.

Robertson is the overwhelming favourite to take on world number one Judd Trump, who is in semi-final action on Saturday evening, in Sunday's showpiece match in Milton Keynes.

Robertson storms to century in second frame to seize control

