UK Championship snooker 2020 - 'Mother of all flukes!' - Zhou Yuelong leaves Neil Robertson stunned

Zhou Yuelong leaves Neil Robertson stunned with a crazy fluke which ends up giving him the frame during their UK Championship semi-final in Milton Keynes. While the Australian cruised along comfortably in the match, this fluke gave Zhou a frame to reduce the deficit in the afternoon session of the last-four clash.

