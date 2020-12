Snooker

UK Championship snooker 2020 - Neil Robertson: I want to play like Roger Federer

Neil Robertson beat Yuelong Zhou 6-2 for a place in the UK Championship final. The Australian hit three centuries on his way to victory, and while 22-year-old Zhou showed spirit to pull two back including a brilliant break of 141, Robertson's class saw him through to the final.

00:09:10, 55 views, 3 hours ago