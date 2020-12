Snooker

UK Championship snooker 2020 - Neil Robertson storms to century in second frame to seize control

Watch Neil Robertson storm to a century in the second frame to seize control of his UK Championship semi-final against Zhou Yuelong. Later Judd Trump, fresh off his Northern Ireland Open triumph, looks to reach another final as he faces Lu Ning. World number one Trump and Robertson are expected to make the final in Milton Keynes.

2 hours ago