Snooker

UK Championship snooker 2020 - Ronnie O’Sullivan on Neil Robertson: He can't get better than this

Ronnie O’Sullivan was effusive in his praise of Neil Robertson after the Australian dispatched Mark Selby 6-2 at the quarter-final stage of the UK Championship. Robertson, the 2010 world champion, sealed his progression to the last four with a 750th century of his career, and O’Sullivan, in his role as a pundit for Eurosport, said that the Australian was at the peak of his powers.

00:01:11, 45 views, an hour ago