Snooker

UK Championship snooker 2020 - Ronnie O’Sullivan.: Judd Trump is the Tiger Woods of snooker

Judd Trump is on another level to every other player within snooker, according to Ronnie O’Sullivan. World champion O’Sullivan compared the Bristolian’s dominance to that of Tiger Woods in golf after the world number one raced into a 3-1 lead against Kyren Wilson in their UK Championship quarter-final at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.

