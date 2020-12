Snooker

UK Championship snooker 2020: ‘That's the Alex Higgins shot from ‘82’ – Trump's shot for the ages

Judd Trump produced a shot during his quarter-final against Kyren Wilson that was reminiscent of one of the most-talked about shots in the history of snooker: Alex Higgins’ iconic blue against Jimmy White in the 1982 World Championship.

00:00:26, 201 views, 2 hours ago