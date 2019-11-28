28/11/19
A. HamiltonAnthony Hamilton
Starting from
09:30
S. BairdSam Baird
UK Championship • Round 1
Anthony Hamilton - Sam Baird
UK Championship - 28 November 2019

UK Championship – Follow the Snooker match between Anthony Hamilton and Sam Baird live with Eurosport. The match starts at 09:30 on 28 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Anthony Hamilton vs Sam Baird. Get all the latest on Snooker: fixtures, results and tables.

    
