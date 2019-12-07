Share
avant-match
LIVE
Ding Junhui - Yan Bingtao
UK Championship - 7 December 2019
UK Championship – Follow the Snooker match between Junhui Ding and Bingtao Yan live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 7 December 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Junhui Ding vs Bingtao Yan. Get all the latest on Snooker: fixtures, results and tables.
Highlights
Remove
No comments for this event.