LIVE

Kyren Wilson - Riley Parsons

UK Championship - 27 November 2019

UK Championship – Follow the Snooker match between Kyren Wilson and Riley Parsons live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:30 on 27 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Kyren Wilson vs Riley Parsons. Get all the latest on Snooker: fixtures, results and tables.