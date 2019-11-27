27/11/19
K. WilsonKyren Wilson
Starting from
19:30
R. ParsonsRiley Parsons
UK Championship • Round 1
DrawsCalendar
avant-match

LIVE
Kyren Wilson - Riley Parsons
UK Championship - 27 November 2019

UK Championship – Follow the Snooker match between Kyren Wilson and Riley Parsons live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:30 on 27 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Kyren Wilson vs Riley Parsons. Get all the latest on Snooker: fixtures, results and tables.

    
30
Highlights 
 
 Remove

No comments for this event.

0 comment