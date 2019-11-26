LIVE

Li Hang - Jamie Rhys Clarke

UK Championship - 26 November 2019

UK Championship – Follow the Snooker match between Hang Li and Jamie Rhys Clarke live with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:30 on 26 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Hang Li vs Jamie Rhys Clarke. Get all the latest on Snooker: fixtures, results and tables.