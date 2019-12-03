LIVE

Michael White - Mark Davis

UK Championship - 3 December 2019

UK Championship – Follow the Snooker match between Michael White and Mark Davis live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 3 December 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Michael White vs Mark Davis. Get all the latest on Snooker: fixtures, results and tables.