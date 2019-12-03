03/12/19
M. WhiteMichael White
Starting from
19:00
M. DavisMark Davis
UK Championship • Round 3
DrawsCalendar
avant-match

LIVE
Michael White - Mark Davis
UK Championship - 3 December 2019

UK Championship – Follow the Snooker match between Michael White and Mark Davis live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 3 December 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Michael White vs Mark Davis. Get all the latest on Snooker: fixtures, results and tables.

    
30
Highlights 
 
 Remove

No comments for this event.

0 comment