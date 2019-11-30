30/11/19
N. SaengkhamNoppon Saengkham
Starting from
13:00
A. McGillAnthony McGill
UK Championship • Round 2
Noppon Saengkham - Anthony McGill
UK Championship - 30 November 2019

UK Championship – Follow the Snooker match between Noppon Saengkham and Anthony McGill live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 30 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Noppon Saengkham vs Anthony McGill. Get all the latest on Snooker: fixtures, results and tables.

    
