LIVE

Ronnie O'Sullivan - Ding Junhui

UK Championship - 5 December 2019

UK Championship – Follow the Snooker match between Ronnie O'Sullivan and Junhui Ding live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 5 December 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Ronnie O'Sullivan vs Junhui Ding. Get all the latest on Snooker: fixtures, results and tables.