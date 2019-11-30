30/11/19
S. DonaldsonScott Donaldson
Starting from
19:00
B. WoollastonBen Woollaston
UK Championship • Round 2
Scott Donaldson - Ben Woollaston
UK Championship - 30 November 2019

UK Championship – Follow the Snooker match between Scott Donaldson and Ben Woollaston live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 30 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Scott Donaldson vs Ben Woollaston. Get all the latest on Snooker: fixtures, results and tables.

    
