Getty Images
Hawkins hits maximum as Selby and Williams cruise through at UK Championship
Barry Hawkins’ third maximum of his career headlined proceedings on the second day of the UK Championship in York.
The 147 came in the fourth frame as Hawkins raced to a 4-0 lead before eventually seeing off Gerard Greene 6-2.
Elsewhere, three-time world champion Mark Selby raced through his tie with Andy Hicks, winning 6-0 to reach the second round.
Mark Williams produced breaks of 133 and 124 in his impressive 6-2 win over Fraser Patrick.
Kyren Wilson also enjoyed a 6-0 whitewash over Riley Parsons, while Ding Junhui beat Duane Jones 6-2.
The highest ranked player to fall on Wednesday was 28th in the world Matthew Selt, who fell 6-0 to Ian Burns.
Stephen Maguire battled to a 6-4 victory over Billy Joe Castle while fellow Scot Graeme Dott also advanced with a 6-1 win against Barry Pinches.
A number of final-frame deciders saw Nigel Bond edge Luca Brecel 6-5, while Noppon Saengkham and Yuan Sijun did likewise against Jackson Page and Hammad Miah respectively.