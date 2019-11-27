The 147 came in the fourth frame as Hawkins raced to a 4-0 lead before eventually seeing off Gerard Greene 6-2.

Elsewhere, three-time world champion Mark Selby raced through his tie with Andy Hicks, winning 6-0 to reach the second round.

Mark Williams produced breaks of 133 and 124 in his impressive 6-2 win over Fraser Patrick.

Kyren Wilson also enjoyed a 6-0 whitewash over Riley Parsons, while Ding Junhui beat Duane Jones 6-2.

Video - Ding hoping to secure Masters spot with York run 02:58

The highest ranked player to fall on Wednesday was 28th in the world Matthew Selt, who fell 6-0 to Ian Burns.

Stephen Maguire battled to a 6-4 victory over Billy Joe Castle while fellow Scot Graeme Dott also advanced with a 6-1 win against Barry Pinches.

A number of final-frame deciders saw Nigel Bond edge Luca Brecel 6-5, while Noppon Saengkham and Yuan Sijun did likewise against Jackson Page and Hammad Miah respectively.