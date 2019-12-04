The 2015 world champion had led 2-0, 3-1 and 4-3 only to be pegged back to 4-4 by an out-of-sorts Higgins.

However, the Ball-run looked set to put himself to within one frame of the quarter-final as he built what looked like a frame-winning break. However, as the 43-year-old lined up a rudimentary red leading 46-18, a spectator’s phone began to ring.

Bingham, clearly irritated by the interruption, attempted to steady himself but jawed the red, allowing Higgins an opportunity to steal the frame.

Video - Bingham rages after mobile goes off during Higgins match 02:25

WHAT THEY SAID

Stuart Bingham:

“It went off – I got down and shot but I shouldn’t have missed it. I was just thinking on the shot that something always seems to happen.

" It is a joke. It is ruining people’s livelihoods. People forgetting to turn their phones off is a joke. "

" [If the phone did not go off] I am 5-4 up, and I would have a couple of chances to get over the line."

John Higgins:

“There isn’t any excuse for it, but I think the gentleman was a good age and I am not sure he even heard it.

“It is one of those things – it happens in the game sometimes and sometimes it happens at really critical points.

“It was unlucky for Stuart and lucky for me that it happened at that point.

" It was hard to take. "

Phil Studd:

“Oh no, and Bingham is entitled to furious. You can see his reaction – it has just affected his concentration and I am surprised it doesn’t happen more often.

" He is absolutely incandescent, and you can’t blame him – it was such a crucial point of the match as well. He was looking good for 5-4 there. "

ANYTHING ELSE?

Yes, absolutely. It appears as though the same phone went off as Higgins attempted to clear the table at which led to a curt telling off for the spectator from the referee.