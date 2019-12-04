Watch live on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player

Higgins, a three-time UK Championship winner, made runs of 93, 78, 58, 61 and 50 to fight back from two frames down to seal progression.

Bingham, in fact, led 2-0, 3-1 and 4-3 but Higgins produced some gutsy snooker to seal victory over the 2015 world champion.

However, the pivotal moment of the match came when in the ninth frame with Bingham’s hand on the table, leading 46-18, a spectator’s phone rang, and while the 43-year-old attempted to compose himself, he missed a rudimentary red.

A fuming Bingham gestured to the crowd as he walked back to his seat where he watched on as Higgins cleared to put himself to within one frame of the quarter-finals.

“It is a joke. It is ruining people’s livelihoods,” a raging Bingham said afterwards. “People forgetting to turn their phones off is a joke.”

" [If the phone did not go off] I am 5-4 up, and I would have a couple of chances to get over the line. "

However, it was Higgins who progressed sealing the 10th and final frame on the back of a 50 break to set up a quarter-final showdown with either Neil Robertson or Yan Bingtao.

Earlier on Wednesday, Mark Allen fought back from 3-1 down to beat Kurt Maflin 6-4 on the other side of the draw.

Maflin, Norway’s number one player, put together runs of 81, 113 and 128 but the Pistol breaks of 60, 77, 126 and 68 to seal his spot in the quarter-final.